Ceasefire in Gaza underway after Hamas releases names of three hostages - follow live
19 January 2025, 09:25 | Updated: 19 January 2025, 10:13
The Gaza ceasefire underway after Hamas released names of three hostages
The ceasefire in Gaza was delayed earlier, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Sunday that it will not begin until Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released from Hamas.
Hamas has now released names of hostages set for release.
Emily Damari, a British-Israeli citizen, is among the first three to be freed.
Romi Gonen, 24, and Doren Steinbecher, 31, are also due to be released today.
It is not yet known what condition the three women are in as Hamas has reportedly not provided any information to Israel.
"Temporary ceasefire"
Israeli Foreign Minister confirms the first phase is a "temporary ceasefire".
"No future peace"
Israel says peace is not possible if Hamas retain its power.
Live reporting from Shannon Cook
Israeli Foreign Minister hosts news conference
He says the war could have ended a long time ago "if Hamas lay down its weapons" and expressed the Israeli government's commitment "to achieving its goals".
Israel receives list of 33 hostages to be released
Hostage release
Hostage release begins after 2pm UK time.
Gaza ceasefire underway
The ceasefire begun at 9:15am UK time.
