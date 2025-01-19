Ceasefire in Gaza underway after Hamas releases names of three hostages - follow live

19 January 2025, 09:25 | Updated: 19 January 2025, 10:13

The Gaza ceasefire has begun
The Gaza ceasefire has begun. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Gaza ceasefire underway after Hamas released names of three hostages

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ceasefire in Gaza was delayed earlier, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Sunday that it will not begin until Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released from Hamas.

Hamas has now released names of hostages set for release.

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli citizen, is among the first three to be freed.

Romi Gonen, 24, and Doren Steinbecher, 31, are also due to be released today.

It is not yet known what condition the three women are in as Hamas has reportedly not provided any information to Israel.

"Temporary ceasefire"

Israeli Foreign Minister confirms the first phase is a "temporary ceasefire".

Kit Heren

"No future peace"

Israel says peace is not possible if Hamas retain its power.

Live reporting from Shannon Cook

Kit Heren

Israeli Foreign Minister hosts news conference

He says the war could have ended a long time ago "if Hamas lay down its weapons" and expressed the Israeli government's commitment "to achieving its goals".

Live reporting from Shannon Cook

Kit Heren

Israel receives list of 33 hostages to be released

Live reporting from Shannon Cook

Kit Heren

Hostage release

Hostage release begins after 2pm UK time.

Live reporting from Shannon Cook

Kit Heren

Gaza ceasefire underway

The ceasefire begun at 9:15am UK time.

Live reporting from Shannon Cook

Kit Heren

Emily Damari is among three hostages to be released
Emily Damari is among three hostages to be released. Picture: Social media
One of the hostages, Romi Gonen, is due to be released by Hamas at 2pm today.
One of the hostages, Romi Gonen, is due to be released by Hamas at 2pm today. Picture: Social media
Doron Steinbrecher, one of the hostages due to be released today.
Doron Steinbrecher, one of the hostages due to be released today. Picture: Social media

