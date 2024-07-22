Chilling footage captures sex predator luring schoolgirl, 14, to guesthouse before raping her after plying teen with alcohol

22 July 2024, 16:06 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 16:59

The moment a sexual predator lured a 14-year-old schoolgirl to a guesthouse where he later raped her has been caught on camera.
The moment a sexual predator lured a 14-year-old schoolgirl to a guesthouse where he later raped her has been caught on camera.

By Danielle de Wolfe

The chilling moment a sexual predator lured a 14-year-old schoolgirl to a guesthouse before raping her has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Haunting CCTV footage shows 30-year-old Aluwas Razak chatting to the schoolgirl shortly before he plied her with food and alcohol, lured her to a nearby guesthouse and raped her twice.

A court heard how Razak approached the teenager after spotting her walking through Leicester city centre on a Saturday, July 15 last year.

Razak, of Stretton Road, Leicester, bought the schoolgirl food and persuading her to go to the cinema with him, shortly before committing his horrific crimes.

The predatory incident only came to light in the days following the assault, as the victim had little recollection of events and was unable to provide police with locations or information on the suspect.

Razak has now been jailed for more than 10 years and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Leicestershire police share footage of rapist

Aluwas Razak was eventually arrested after officers trawled through hours of CCTV footage from the city centre, a detective on the case eventually identified a man on the street matching the suspect's description.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment the 30-year-old was arrested, with the suspect raising his arms in the air as he was detained by police.

Read more: Gunman 'jumped from bushes to assassinate 15-year-old boy' on 'family fun day' at west London park

Read more: Royal Navy sailor accused of stealing secrets from nuclear submarine after 'documents found on phone'

He was charged the following day, with Razak found guilty of three offences - two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the teenager - at Leicester Crown Court in January.

According to police, the teenager had little recollection of what had happened following the traumatic incident.

However, following specialist support the full and horrific details of Razak's crimes eventually came to light.

Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court in January he was found guilty of the three offences.
Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court in January he was found guilty of the three offences.

After searching through hours of CCTV footage from across the city, officers pieced together his movements, culminating in Razak withdrawing money from a nearby cash machine - which was used to pay for the guesthouse in the Hinckley Road area of Leicester.

Further CCTV footage unearthed by police showed the man buying vodka and other items from a nearby shop, shortly after 10pm on the same night.

While making enquiries in the area close to the guesthouse, an officer spotted a man who matched the description of the suspect turning into Stretton Road, Leicester, before entering an address.

It was then that police swooped in and arrested Razak.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kevin Hames from the CAIU, said: “Razak approached a young girl who was on her own and after gaining her trust he abused that power to carry out the most horrific crimes.

“Throughout her ordeal the girl has shown incredible strengthen. It took extreme courage for her to share the details of what had occurred so that officers and staff could carry out a thorough investigation.

“In the days after the incident occurred, officers and staff worked above and beyond to ensure the man responsible for the offences was caught and the evidence was captured.

“Since then, DC Sandhu’s dedication to supporting the girl and her family ahead of the trial, as well as preparing the case for court has been exceptional.

“The case has truly been a team effort and is a shining example of the work that occurs every day in CAIU to safeguard children being abused and dealing with those who cause harm against them.”

