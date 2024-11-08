David Lammy dismisses past criticism of Donald Trump as 'old news' conceding pair will find 'common ground'

David Lammy dismisses Donald Trump 'neo-Nazi symathiser' comments as 'old news'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

David Lammy has downplayed calling Donald Trump a "neo-nazi sociopath" and insisted the pair can find "common ground" following the US election result.

Trump claimed victory of Democratic rival Kamala Harris following Wednesday's election - a result that placed the Foreign Secretary in a somewhat awkward position following his past criticism of the president elect.

Recent weeks have seen Mr Lammy refer to Mr Trump using a number of terms, including a "sociopath".

Now, the foreign secretary has appeared to praise the president elect's campaign, describing it as “very well run”.

At the time, Mr Lammy's full Tweet read: "Trump is not only a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath. He is also a profound threat to the international order that has been the foundation of Western progress for so long."

The foreign secretary added that at the time, many politicians "had some pretty ripe things to say" about the then US leader.

Mr Lammy was an oppposition backbench MP at the time, but now faces increased criticism given his role is so intrinsically linked to international relations.

Speaking with BBC Newscast, he added: “I felt in my bones that there could be a Trump presidency.”

He said: “I think that what you say as a backbencher and what you do wearing the real duty of public office are two different things.

Adding: “And I am foreign secretary. There are things I know now that I didn’t know back then.”

The Tottenham MP had previously stated in a 2018 article that he would protest against the then-government’s “capitulation to this tyrant in a toupee”.

DAVID LAMMY is seen in Westminster after meeting Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at a lunch meeting. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Picture: Alamy

Asked about the consequences of his comments, Mr Lammy said: "You don't get to be a senior politician in our country unless you can find common ground.

"I'm well known in Westminster. I get along with folk. I just do."

It comes as opposition leader Kemi Badenoch urged labour to apologise for past comments about Donald Trump made by the foreign secretary.

In her first PMQs as Tory leader, she also called for Trump to receive an invite to Parliament.