Exclusive

'My uncle is increasingly unhinged': Democracy will be 'over' if Donald Trump becomes president again, says Mary Trump

19 February 2024, 20:45 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 20:51

Mary Trump to Andrew Marr: Donald is a risk to democracy across the world

Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

As Donald Trump is fined hundreds-of-millions of dollars for fraud, his niece, Mary Trump, says that democracy will be "over' if her "unhinged" uncle re-enters the White House.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mary Trump has warned that "westen liberal democracy" will be in "serious danger" if Donald Trump becomes president again.

She also spoke about how the former president has not changed since she was growing up.

Mary Trump said: "He continues to be a bully, he continues to be somebody who revels in grievance and quite honestly who can’t actually accomplish anything on his own.

"This is a dangerous person we already know because he’s telling us that if he does manage to get back into the White House again, his entire administration will be about settling grievances and getting revenge on his political opponents.

Ms Trump, who is an author and psychologist, also told Andrew Marr how Donald Trump became the person he is due to an absent ill mother and a "sociopath of a father".

Read more: Starmer hits out at Trump's 'bad faith' Nato comments, but stresses Labour will work with whoever wins US presidency

Read more: Donald Trump fined $364m as judge rules against him in New York civil fraud case

She added that he became her grandfather's, Donald Trump's father's, favourite son.

This meant that his father, Mary's grandfather, enabled Donald "through his most egregious fallouts", with the "Republican Party in the United States continuing to do that today".

Ms Trump, who is an author and psychologist, also told Andrew Marr how Donald Trump became the person he is due to an absent ill mother and a "sociopath of a father".
Ms Trump, who is an author and psychologist, also told Andrew Marr how Donald Trump became the person he is due to an absent ill mother and a "sociopath of a father". Picture: PA

On the same topic of family, Andrew Maar asked Mary about the family phrase "killers", to which Mary replied: "I think it stood in for this sense that any kind of gentle qualities was seen by him as weak and weakness could not be tolerated

“So Donald stood up and instead of being an actual killer, he became somebody who would destroy his enemies in real estate by suing them or outspending them in lawsuits and it became this pattern that we're still living with now because he now has people do his bidding for him.

“The irony here is that Donald is one of the weakest most pathetic people I’ve ever known in my life, and yet people who support him people who are on his side politically are afraid of him and that is mystifying"

Concerning the outcome of the New York fraud trial, Mary said that his business is over, temporarily as the judge has continued the oversight of the company and has "de facto control over finances."

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a two-and-a-half-month trial.

Donald Trump has been fined $364 million (£288 million) over what a New York judge ruled was a years-long scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth.

Former President Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Michigan
Former President Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Michigan. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump and his companies were ordered to pay $355 million (£288 million). His eldest sons, Trump Organisation Executive Vice Presidents Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, each were ordered to pay $4 million (£3.1 million).

All three have been banned from conducting business in New York for three years.

The penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who sued Mr Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices as he built a multi-national collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

The former president was also banned from getting loans from New York banks for three years.

Mr Trump's lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

Mary added that it will be "very telling" where her uncle will get the money to pay off these fines.

Andrew Marr added that either Donald Trump becomes president or goes "bust".

Mary said that it was "terrifying" how the Republican party could not move on after Donald Trump's indictments and criminal charges.

Copies of Mary L. Trump Ph.D.&squot;s book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man".
Copies of Mary L. Trump Ph.D.'s book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man". Picture: Alamy

When asked if Donald has become more dangerous, compared to when he was president, Mary said yes, calling her uncle "increasingly unhinged".

She added that the Republican Party "now seems to think that the fact Donald started incited an insurrection doesn't matter"

Andrew Marr then asked Mary whether American democracy would be in danger if Donald Trump won the next election, to which Mary replied: "I think it's over.

"Not only that, global democracy, western liberal democracy is in serious danger.

"We've heard recently that Donald would give Vladamir Putin the green light to invade Europe if European members of NATO don't contribute more money."

She then called Donald Trump "despicable" for comparing himself to Alexi Navalny.

Mary then concluded that Joe Biden has been the "most effective" president in her lifetime and that it is not inevitable that Trump will enter the White House.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan

Trump talks about own legal problems in social media post about Navalny

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

‘Beautiful’ brothers and sister aged nine months, three and seven found dead in Bristol pictured for the first time

The attack happened in Albany Park, Enfield. The breed is believed to have been an American Bulldog (file image)

American Bulldog owner ‘forced to kill his own pet’ after it attacked him in north London park

No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster.

YouTube 'prankster' disrupts Oppenheimer's award presentation - as security breach taken 'very seriously' by Bafta

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Houthis claim attack which damaged UK-registered cargo ship

The property is up for sale for £180,000

‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’

APTOPIX Germany Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s widow vows to continue his fight against Kremlin

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza Health Ministry

Marten (top right) told police she and Gordon (bottom right) were both "distraught" when their baby Victoria died.

Constance Marten's partner advised fugitive aristocrat to say baby was victim of 'cot death'

This illustration provided by the European Southern Observatory depicts the quasar

Astronomers discover what may be the universe’s brightest object

World Court Israel Palestinians

Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid at UN court

Teddi Baker

Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum to young lover

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum 'with gagging clause' to young lover following affair

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

Pictured: Children found dead at house in Bristol as woman held for 'murder'

The 'house of horrors' was on Russell Street at Newtown in Geelong

Woman spent up to five years sleeping next to her brother's rotting corpse in 'house of horrors'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany EU Politics

Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU Commission

Qatar Afghanistan

Taliban set unacceptable conditions for attending UN meeting, says Guterres

The footage shows an Audi hitting numerous cars on Soho Road at around 8.20pm.

One dead after car smashes into six vehicles at high speed on busy Birmingham street - as 25-year-old man arrested
Japan Ukraine

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

The candidate has been pictured with Mr Galloway's election leaflets

Lib Dems suspend Rochdale council candidate after LBC reveal he was campaigning for George Galloway
The video shows a fireman leaning on a fence while the driving instructor is stranded

Firefighter looks on while driving instructor’s car sinks in 4ft flood ‘because crew can only to go in up to the waist'
Europe TikTok

TikTok faces EU scrutiny for possible breaches of new digital rulebook

Bah has been convicted over migrant deaths

Asylum seeker who piloted 'unseaworthy' boat over Channel as four migrants drowned to death guilty of manslaughter
The type of emotion reading AI has not been specified.

Reverend's 'horror' as daughter to be interviewed by emotion-reading AI, as father blasts 'robots who decide employment'
France Eiffel Tower

Strike over finances closes Paris’s Eiffel Tower

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit