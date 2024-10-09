Disgraced presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m. Picture: Alamy / Rightmove

By Danielle de Wolfe

Disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards has put his six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75 million after being convicted of child porn offences.

The former BBC presenter has put the family home on the market after he paid a paedophile over £1,000 for dark web images of children.

The disgraced star, 63, purchased the property with his wife Vicky Flind for £1.85m in 2006.

It comes as the presenter was stripped of his £480,000 salary with the organisation requesting Edwards repay the wage after pleading guilty to three counts of “making” indecent images of children.

Edwards continued to earn his salary for five months after his arrest.

He was suspended by the organisation in July 2023 before being arrested four months later.

London, UK. 16th Sep, 2024. Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been given a suspended six-month sentence for child abuse image offences, meaning he avoids jail. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

However, Edwards did not resign from the BBC until April of 2024.

Now appearing on property site Rightmove, the Dulwich home boasts six double bedrooms and three bathrooms according to the listing.

Currently on the market with south London estate agent Pedder, the listing boasts the family home is situated on "one of Dulwich's most desirable residential roads".

It reads: "The property has been tastefully renovated and extended by the current owners and with a gross internal area of 4239 sq ft offers extensive living accommodation arranged over three floors.

"The ground floor has a spacious reception hall, three reception rooms, recently re-fitted kitchen/dining room, office/library, cloakroom, utility room and downstairs WC."

The house provides off street parking for several vehicles according to the listing, as well as access to a double length garage.

The property is "ideally located" close to "independent cafes, restaurants, shops, and pubs, outstanding private schools".

It also notes the property lies close to "private membership sports clubs", as well as the nearby Brockwell Park lido and Dulwich Picture Gallery.

Last month, the court heard how the presenter called some photos "amazing".

It heard how Edwards was first approached by paedophile Alex Williams in 2018, and began exchanging messages online, as well as having one phone call.

Williams accessed images on the dark web, which he then sent to Edwards.Edwards paid him between £1,000 and £1,500 for the images, which Williams, who was 19 when the relationship began, used to support himself at university.

Later, in December 2020, Williams said he had a file of pictures and videos for someone special.

Edwards asked who the subject was and was sent three images of children aged between 14 and 16. Williams asked if Edwards wanted the full file of around 30 images, to which the broadcaster said: "yes xxx".

Following the court appearance, the 'devastated' mother of a boy 'groomed' by television presenter Huw Edwards hit out after the star was spared jail over the possession of the abuse images.

Edwards was given six months suspended for two years during the sentencing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, having after pleading guilty to "making" indecent photographs.

"I'm devastated Edwards hasn't gone to prison for the things he did. He's exploited young children for his own sick ends and should have been jailed," she said.

The presenter, who was sent the images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp, had 41 indecent photographs of children on the device.

The star is yet to repay any of the salary as requested by the BBC.