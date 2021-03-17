Dominic Cummings reveals ‘living room deal’ with PM in first appearance since leaving No10

Dominic Cummings has broken his silence for the first time since leaving Downing Street in November. Picture: Parliament TV

By Joe Cook

Controversial former No10 chief adviser Dominic Cummings has appeared before MPs in his first major appearance since leaving Downing Street in November 2020.

Responding to questions from the Science and Technology Committee, Mr Cummings revealed the details of a deal he made with Boris Johnson, the Sunday before he became prime minister.

Mr Cummings conditions for accepting the top advisor job at No10 included avoiding a second referendum on Brexit, doubling the science budget and changing the “disaster zone” at Whitehall.

A further condition - and the topic of the committee meeting - was to create a research agency similar to the Advanced Research Projects Agency formed by US President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1960s.

The PM appears to be fulfilling this commitment even after Mr Cummings has left Downing Street, announcing plans for an Advanced Research and Invention Agency in February.

Dominic Cummings left Downing Street in November 2020, after reports the PM believed he and his associates were behind negative press briefings. Picture: PA

Revealing the full detail of the living room meeting, Mr Cummings told MPs: “The prime minister came to speak to me the Sunday before he became prime minister and said would I come into Downing Street to try and help sort out the huge Brexit nightmare.

“I said yes, if: first of all you are deadly serious about getting Brexit done and avoiding a second referendum; secondly, double the science budget; third, create some ARPA like entity; and fourth, support me in trying to change how Whitehall works and the Cabinet Office work because it is a disaster zone.

“And he said: ‘Deal’.”

The former chief advisor went on to clarify the circumstances of the meeting, explaining it was held: “In my living room, [the] Sunday before he became Prime Minister. Just he and me.”

Dominic Cummings was a key aide to Boris Johnson throughout the first lockdown, reportedly attending meetings of SAGE. Picture: PA

Chairman of the Science and Technology Committee, Tory MP Greg Clarke, also revealed Mr Cummings will appear at a future date to discuss the government’s response to the pandemic, of which he is thought to have played a major role until his departure from No10.

“The committee has also been enquiring into the Covid pandemic and there are questions we would like to ask Mr Cummings about the response to the pandemic,” Mr Clarke explained.

“He has kindly agreed to give evidence on that to the joint enquiry that we are holding with the Health and Social Care Select Committee on lessons learned from the pandemic.”

While polite at the Wednesday's committee meeting, Mr Clarke and Mr Cummings are reported to have had a troubled past relationship.

In 2019, Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale described Mr Cummings as an "unelected foul mouthed oaf", highlighting the way the adviser treated Mr Clarke.

Speaking to LBC he said: "The way that he treated a senior former cabinet minister, Greg Clarke, who is highly respected, mild-mannered, most courteous secretary of state.

"The way that he was treated and abused by Mr Cummings is wholly unacceptable, and that man has no place in Downing Street at all."