Trump lashes out at Biden as ‘broken-down pile of crap’ as he claims US president has 'just quit' in leaked video

A leaked video showed Mr Trump calling Mr Biden a 'broken-down pile of crap'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A leaked video shows Trump launching an expletive-laden attack on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as he claims the US president has already quit the presidential race in secret.

The former US president was recorded while on a golf course tearing into his Democratic rivals, as Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to step down from the race.

In the video, Mr Trump refers to the Democrat nominee as an “old, broken down pile of crap” and suggests he is “quitting the race”.

Speaking to onlookers who praised his debate performance, Mr Trump says: “How did I do with he debate the other night? I kicked that broken, old pile of crap. He just quit, you know - he's quitting the race.

“I got him out of the - and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s going to be better, she’s so bad - she’s so pathetic. She’s just so f***ing bad.

“Can you imagine that guy, yelling with Putin? The president of China who’s a fierce person, he’s a fierce man, a very tough guy.”

It comes as Mr Biden has been facing increasing pressure from Democrat campaigners and donors to step down after his disastrous CNN debate performance last Thursday.

BREAKING: Leaked video shows Donald Trump saying he thinks Kamala Harris will be the Democrat nominee, says she is "so f**king bad."



"She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's just so f**king bad."



"How did I do with the debate the other night? I kicked that old, broken down pile… pic.twitter.com/8OKxd1hHc6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 4, 2024

The US President stumbled and stuttered his way through the 90-minute debate against Donald Trump, freezing on a number of occasions.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been suggested by some as Mr Biden’s potential replacement.

When approached for comment on the video, advisors of Mr Trump told the Daily Beast: “Every Democrat who is calling on crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad.”

The statement from Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles continued: “Make no mistake that Democrats, the main stream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public - Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House.”

They claimed that Trump “will beat any Democrat” he goes up against in the November election.

Mr Biden’s performance at last week’s debate led to intense rumours that he could step aside.

However, he came out fighting the following day with an energised rally appearance in North Carolina.

His passionate performance briefly quelled fears about his cognitive health, though rumours have ramped up once again after the New York Times reported that Mr Biden is considering leaving the race.

Mr Biden has denied reports that he is stepping down. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was reported this week that Mr Biden allegedly told an ally that he knows he only has a few days to save his campaign as he prepares for a sit-down interview with ABC News.

The White House was then forced to deny the story.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Biden hosted a campaign call with Democrats, insisting that he would be running for president.

And later on, Mr Biden posted on Twitter: "Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running."

The only way the Democrat nominee would change at this stage is if Mr Biden decided to pull out himself.

He is reportedly being advised by his family to stay in the race.