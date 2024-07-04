Biden insists he’s staying in the race despite reports he told allies he has ‘days to save campaign’

4 July 2024, 05:52

Joe Biden has denied reports he is planning to pull out of the race
Joe Biden has denied reports he is planning to pull out of the race. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden has been forced to deny reports he told an ally that he knows he only has a few days to save his presidential campaign.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Biden has been under increasing pressure from Democrat campaigners and donors after his disastrous CNN debate performance last Thursday.

The US President stumbled and stuttered his way through the 90-minute debate against Donald Trump, freezing on a number of occasions.

It led to intense rumours that Mr Biden could step aside, though he came out fighting the following day with an energised rally appearance in North Carolina.

His passionate performance briefly quelled fears about his cognitive health, though rumours have ramped up once again after the New York Times reported that Mr Biden is considering leaving the race.

The US President reportedly told an ally that he knows he only has a few days to save his campaign as he prepares for a sit-down interview with ABC News.

The White House was then forced to deny the story.

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate
Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Biden hosted a campaign call with Democrats, insisting that he would be running for president.

And later on, Mr Biden posted on Twitter: "Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running."

Read More: Joe Biden admits he almost fell asleep during disastrous CNN debate which sparked calls for him to step aside

Read More: Biden labels ‘dangerous’ Supreme Court ruling giving Trump partial immunity ‘terrible disservice’ to Americans

The only way the Democrat nominee would change at this stage is if Mr Biden decided to pull out himself.

He is reportedly being advised by his family to stay in the race.

Caller Tony defends Joe Biden over 'stutter' after disaster CNN debate

Following Thursday's debate disaster, Mr Biden went to Camp David with his wife, Jill, his son, Hunter, and the rest of his family.

Jill and Hunter were reportedly two of the loudest voices in the room when discussing Mr Biden's future, insisting he should stay on and fight.

