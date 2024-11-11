EastEnders leak chaos as 'star leaves script containing top-secret Christmas day plot on train'

The story of this year's Christmas special was moments away from being leaked. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An unnamed EastEnders star left the show’s top-secret Christmas day script on a train, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The festive script, which was abandoned on a Thameslink train at Elstree & Borehamwood station, was found by a passenger.

The passenger passed the script along to British tabloid newspaper The Sun, who then gave it back to the iconic soap’s producers.

Read more: 'He had the biggest heart': Rita Ora breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to Liam Payne

Read more: Tape That: How tall really is Gary Barlow's son after family picture sweeps social media

According to the publication, an EastEnders actress unwittingly left the script after a day of filming at a nearby studio.

“He’s not much of a soap fan but he knows I love them, so told me straight away,” the passenger's wife told the outlet.

The Sun handed the script back to Colin Salmon, not the actor who lost it. Picture: Alamy

"I was very excited — I love EastEnders.

“I couldn’t wait to read the script and wasn’t disappointed.

"There’s a real twist that will shock everyone and a main character is killed off.

"It’s an incredible storyline.”

She continued: “The script was clearly owned by an actress in EastEnders because her lines were highlighted and there were Post-it notes with scribbled writing stuck to the pages.

“There was also a page with the actress’s filming schedule written in pencil.

"We desperately wanted to get the script back to her.”

The couple even messaged the actress on Instagram but received no response.

Eventually, the pair decided the best thing to do was to hand the script over to the press.

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “We know just how much the audience loves watching the drama unfold for themselves, rather than having it spoilt — so our surprises will remain a treat this Christmas and beyond.”