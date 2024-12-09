Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day quits amid allegations of inappropriate messages

9 December 2024, 21:17

Cammy Day
Cammy Day. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day has quit amid allegations of inappropriate messages.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Day allegedly "bombarded" Ukrainian refugees with messages, which were said to have included sexually explicit questions.

Two refugees, who came to Scotland in 2022 to flee the war in Ukraine, told the Sunday Mail that they were messaged by Mr Day on social media and dating sites.

One of them claimed that he also asked to meet for wine and they felt pressure to reply due to his power in parliament.

Mr Day has since stood down as council leader in a letter to the chief executive.

In a statement, he said: "The recent commentary on my personal life is detracting from the important work this Labour-led council does for the people of Edinburgh.

"It undermines the dedicated efforts of my colleagues and council officers.

"That's why it's time for me to step aside as leader."

He continued: "I am hugely proud of what we've achieved for the capital during my time as leader and truly believe that Edinburgh is a better, fairer city as a result.

"I'm also proud to have led a way of successfully doing politics across divides, finding a way to deliver on our priorities for our people and our city.

"I love Edinburgh and it has been an enormous privilege to have played a part in its success."

Cammy Day
Cammy Day. Picture: Alamy

A complaint was filed on October 22 with Scottish Police investigating the claims. They have confirmed that no criminality had been established.

The City of Edinburgh council said it dealt with complaints through "established processes".

After speaking with a whistleblowing organisation, the Scottish Police, SNP, Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors decided collectively that Mr Day was to step down as leader.

Mr Day previously worked in community development and turned to politics in his 30s. He became a councillor in 2008 and has led a minority Labour administration since 2022.

Anas Sarkar, the Scottish Labour leader, has said the allegations are "deeply distressing".

He said as soon as the party learned of these claims they promptly suspended Mr Day.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said the party took all complaints seriously and that they are investigating in line with party policy.

First Minister John Swinney also expressed his concerns about the allegations, saying any complaints should be investigated "fully and comprehensively".

The Ukrainian consulate in Edinburgh has said it "looks forward to the results of the investigation and expresses hope for a fair resolution of this case".

Edinburgh Council parties are now preparing for the next leader before a full council meeting scheduled for next Thursday.

