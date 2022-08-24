Elizabeth Line sections to link up and become fully connected in 'giant leap for London's transport'

24 August 2022, 09:10

Elizabeth Line sections to link up on Sunday 6th November
By Cameron Kerr

The different sections of London's Elizabeth Line will be joined together in November, meaning most passengers will no longer have to change trains at Paddington or Liverpool Street, whilst the number of train services will also increase.

Transport for London has also said that Bond Street Station, the only station on the line's central section not currently operational, will be open "ahead of the new services on the railway".

Since the line opened three months ago - four years behind schedule - it has been split into three sections, with passengers travelling in from outer London having to change at Paddington or Liverpool Street, in order to use the central London section.

But from 6th November, trains departing from Reading and Heathrow will run through London to Abbey Wood, while trains departing from Shenfield will terminate at Paddington.

The frequency of trains will also increase with the start of a Sunday service, and between Paddington and Whitechapel, the number of trains per hour will increase to 22 during peak times and 16 trains in off-peak times.

The final stage of opening will take place in May next year, when services from Shenfield will run all the way to Heathrow.

When the line opens in November, passengers from Shenfield travelling towards Heathrow are advised to change at Whitechapel.

The railway's opening hours are also being extended, with the first train services beginning from 5:30am and running until about 11pm.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford said of the opening: "This will be another giant leap for London’s public transport system, which supports economic growth in the capital and right across the country."

So far according to TfL, 11 million journeys have been made on the line, equating to more than 200,000 journeys per day.

London's Mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: "This enhanced capacity on the Elizabeth line will play a crucial role in encouraging people to make the most of the capital."

