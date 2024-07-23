Brits heading to holiday hotspots warned they face 46C temperatures as Europe gripped by heatwave

British summer holiday hotspots will experience sweltering heatwaves this week. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

British holidaymakers heading to popular summer destinations, including Spain and Portugal, have been warned to expect sweltering temperatures this week.

The UK Met Office has issued a warning to British holidaymakers that some countries could see highs in the 40s this week.

This includes Seville, in Andalusia, Spain, while Marrakech in Morocco will hit 46C.

Heading to southwest Europe on holiday this week?



Parts of Spain, Portugal and Morocco are in the midst of a heatwave through the early part of this week 🔆



Temperatures peaking in the mid to high 40s in places but will ease back towards the end of the week 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/PYh9s19SSX — Met Office (@metoffice) July 22, 2024

It will also reach 39C in Madrid and 37C in Lisbon, according to their forecasts.

As result, Met Office senior operational meteorologist Marco Petagna urged visitors to 'take care' if they are planning trips to these regions.

He wrote on X: "High 20s to low, locally mid 30sC are typical temperatures this time of year SW Europe.

"This week you can add 10C or more onto that in places... mid to upper 40sC possible!"

Extreme heat in Italy. Picture: Getty

Last year, wildfires broke out across European nations, including Greece, due to the extreme heat.

Some areas in Spain have already experienced sweltering temperatures this week, with multiple heat warnings in place and fires breaking out.

It is not just southwestern European nations that are experience soaring temperatures, but nations such as Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Riyadh in Saudi Arabia is expected to witness highs of 44C this week, while Abu Dhabi in the UAE will hit 40C.