Exact date miserable summer rain to end as temperatures forecast to hit 30C next week

9 July 2024, 16:33

Temperatures could hit 30C next week
Temperatures could hit 30C next week. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Much of Britain has been hit by miserable summer rain this week, with seemingly no end in sight.

This is despite a warm and sunny end to June, with temperatures soaring above 30C at the end of last month.

While it may seem like there is no end in sight, a fresh forecast suggests another heatwave next week.

According to WXCharts, it could reach as high as 30C in some parts of the country on July 17.

The forecast reads: "As can often be the case at this time of year, predictability at this range is low. There are some signs of a slightly greater than normal chance of a more prolonged settled spell developing at some point during the period, at least for a time, and perhaps more likely in the south.

"However, by the same token further, perhaps shorter, unsettled interludes are probable too. Above average temperatures overall, and drier than average conditions overall, are very slightly favoured."

What does the Met Office say?

Another heatwave could be on the way
Another heatwave could be on the way. Picture: Alamy

Unfortunately, if the Met Office's long-range forecast is anything to go by, there is still going to be plenty of rain for the rest of the month.

The forecast, which reads from July 14 - July 23, reads: "Into the weekend conditions will be mostly cool to average with some showers at times, most settled in the north west.

"The first part of the new week likely to see a a mixture of rain or showers move in from the southwest as a more westerly breeze establishes allowing temperatures to recover to around or just above average."

It continues: "Feeling warm in sunnier periods outside of showers/heavy showers or thunderstorms, with a more settled spell to the south mid-week possibly spreading to much of the UK, though this likely only for a few days at most before a more showery northwest flow resumes.

"Winds after the weekend will be mostly light to moderate, though gusty conditions near heavy showers and thunderstorms remains likely.

