Alicia Navarro story: Who is she and what exactly happened in the missing girl case?

Alicia Navarro has turned up at a police station after going missing four years ago. Picture: Facebook

By Zoe Adams

Missing Alicia Navarro has turned up safely four years after she vanished but what happened to her? And has she returned to her mother yet? Here's the story so far.

Alicia Navarro shocked the world when she walked into a police station four years after she went missing in the middle of the night.

The teenager, disappeared days before her 15th birthday in 2019, leaving a note to her sleeping parents promising she would come back.

Now, four years later, Alicia has turned up in a police station in Montana, thousands of miles from her home, and asked to be taken off the missing persons list. What happened in between continues to remain a mystery after being missing for all those years.

Read more: 'Please, no more TikToks!': Mum of teen who vanished for four years says family has been 'harassed' after she showed up

Read more: Mum of teenager who vanished for four years urges people to stop visiting her home in ‘dangerous’ search for answers

So who exactly is Alicia Navarro? What is the full story? And has she been reunited with her family yet? Here's the latest news and updates.

The missing teenager seems 'happy, healthy and safe' say police officers. Picture: Facebook

Who is Alicia Navarro?

Now aged 18, Alicia is the centre of a missing person case after she left her home in the middle of the night in 2019.

From Glendale, Arizona, Alicia was found in Havre, Montana.

At the time she went missing, Alicia's family said she was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum and was an avid video game player.

When she vanished from their family home on September 15, 2019, she left a note that read: "I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry."

Has Alicia Navarro been reunited with her mother?

As it stands, Alicia and her mum have yet to meet in person but it's been reported they have had an "emotional" phone call.

It's now believed Alicia has left the apartment she was staying in, along with a 36-year-old man, who hasn't been connected to her disappearance.

Following her discovery, mother Jessie Nunez shared an emotional video message and said "miracles do exist".

As Alicia is now 18 years old, she is officially an adult and can legally make her own decisions, including whether she reunites with her family.

Alicia Navarro's mum has said 'miracles do exist' after discovering her daughter had been found and was safe. Picture: Facebook

What happened to Alicia Navarro? The story so far

On September 15th, 2019, Alicia Navarro snuck out the family home leaving only a note behind. Declared missing, her mother suggested she was lured away by someone she met online.

Now, four years later, Alicia has walked into Montana police station, over 2,000 miles from home, declaring she wants to be removed from the missing persons list.

Police involved in the investigation have said she appears safe, healthy and happy.

Since her discovery, police have upped their investigation, searching a flat and questioning four individuals as they begin to "peel away the layers of the last four years". No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Latest reports suggest that following the inspection of her home, Alicia has now fled her apartment with the 36-year-old man she was staying with.

Eddie Davis, a Walmart night shift worker, was said to be helped by relatives to pack up their belongings before leaving, according to neighbours.