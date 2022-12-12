When are the Eurostar strike dates and what impact will this have on services?

Eurostar has confirmed a number of strike dates for December. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Train and rail strikes are set to cause huge disruption in December and Eurostar will also be taking part in the action - here's everything you need to know.

Eurostar, who are part of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, will be carrying out multiple strikes dates this December.

Following rail, Royal Mail, nursing and many more industries strike announcements, Eurostar security will also be joining in as they battle for a pay rise too.

Set to cause even more travel disruption over the Christmas period, trade unions are fighting for better wages as the cost of living crisis and inflation rates continue to soar.

Read more: Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts

Read more: When is the next London tube strike?

Here's the Eurostar strike dates and how this will impact services this December:

Eurostar security staff will take part in four strike days. Picture: Alamy

What are the Eurostar strike dates?

Slightly different to the dates and times of those under the RMT union on the railway, Eurostar will be staging walkouts on:

Friday 16 December

Sunday 18 December

Thursday 22 December

Friday 23 December

These dates cover the start of the Christmas holidays for children in England as well as the period which people begin their travels home to see family and friends.

How will Eurostar services be affected during the strikes?

Severe disruption is predicted on the days security staff plan walkouts as RMT confirm all their strike plans.

Around 100 staff members who are contracted to facilities company Mitie will be participating.

RMT has claimed: "Strikes will severely affect Eurostar services and travel plans for people over the December period."

Eurostar staff are striking for better pay following the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

Why are Eurostar striking?

Like with most industries striking this December, Eurostar's security staff are walking out over pay disputes.

The union has claimed staff earn only £10.66 an hour as general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Eurostar security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar, and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage.

"They work long unsocial hours and a multimillion-pound company like Mitie can easily afford to pay them decently for the essential work they do.

"I urge Mitie and Eurostar to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT as soon as possible."