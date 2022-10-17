When did Liz Truss become Prime Minister? And why do MPs want her to resign?

Liz Truss is facing calls to resign as Prime Minister already. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Liz Truss took over the PM reigns from Boris Johnson but unfortunately the conservative MP's time in leadership hasn't gone to plan.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing some difficult times during her role as PM as not only has she had to overturn her mini budget dramatically, she's also facing calls to resign already.

Following her original budget plan in September, which she put together with ex Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK's economy saw turmoil which has led to four fellow conservative MPs calling for her to resign.

Tory MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen, Jamie Wallis and Angela Richardson have all called on Liz to step down.

Mr Blunt told Channel 4 News: "I think the game is up and it's now a question as to how the succession is managed."

Mr Wallis said he has "watched as the Government has undermined Britain’s economic credibility and fractured our Party irreparably".

However, it hasn't been long since Liz took up her position as PM making it a harder fall for the MP.

So when did Liz Truss become prime minister? And why exactly do MPs want her to resign so soon? Here's the latest:

Liz Truss's original mini budget caused economic turmoil. Picture: Alamy

When did Liz Truss become the UK PM?

Truss became the new prime minister on September 6, after meeting with the Queen at Balmoral to have her position made official.

The last PM appointed by Queen Elizabeth, Liz won the Conservative party leadership election on the 5th where she saw off competition from former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson was the previous PM who was also forced to resign in July 2022 following a number of incidents which included breaking Covid lockdown rules and ignoring fellow MP discrepancies.

Why do MPs want Liz Truss to resign already?

Ultimately, Liz has lost the faith of her fellow Conservative members and fellow MPs due to her mini budget which saw her cut corporation tax and remove the higher income tax bracket.

The decisions, which saw the sacking of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, had a serious knock-on effect to the UK's already struggling economy.

However, despite her colleagues calling for her to resign, and what has been deemed an "embarrassing u-turn' on her original budget plans, her spokesperson has said she has no plans to stand down.

The next general election is not due to take place until the end of 2024.