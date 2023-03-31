Homophobic messages, racist photos and sexism: Firefighters reveal shocking work cultures after damning report

31 March 2023, 13:00

Firefighters have revealed a toxic work culture in their brigades
Firefighters have revealed a toxic work culture in their brigades. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Firefighters have revealed their "awful" experiences of discrimination and harassment after a damning report revealed the scale of the problem across England.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

HM Inspector of Fire Services has said the findings need to act as a "watershed moment" warning discriminatory behaviours will continue to prevail unless urgent reforms are made.

One serving firefighter told LBC: "Homophobic comments, racist pictures on WhatsApp about the Royal Family, fraud, theft, harassment, and bullying – I've seen it all go unchallenged or be let go."

Implementing a national barred list is among the report's 35 recommendations, to ensure firefighters who have been sacked for misconduct can't re-join another fire service later.

Another firefighter, in Derbyshire, told us he'd heard from a female recruit he was working with that she had been subject to sexual harassment during her training, with explicit pictures being sent to her.

Firefighters have spoken out about their work culture
Firefighters have spoken out about their work culture. Picture: Alamy

The report, which pulls together evidence inspectors have found during visits since 2018 laid out some stark examples of discriminatory behaviours.

It found "a senior officer referring to a Black colleague using the 'n-word' and putting it down to 'having a laugh'; homophobic abuse written on a firefighter's locker; men using women's toilets and women not feeling confident to challenge this".

Read more: 'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

There was also a claim of "two male firefighters joking with a female firefighter that they were 'going to rape her' and the three of them acting out the rape together".

There's now a call for a national standard of background checks to be carried out on all new recruits to the fire and rescue service, which doesn’t currently exist.

One now-retired firefighter from West Yorkshire told LBC he remembers having conversations with colleagues in the 1980s and 90s about the possibility of more women joining their teams.

Firefighters have spoken out against racism and sexism in their ranks
Firefighters have spoken out against racism and sexism in their ranks. Picture: Alamy

He said: "They were totally against it and didn't want it; it was an all-boys' club, and they were happy to have it that way. Seeing this report now, things haven't changed at all. It’s dreadful."

He went on to recall a time when they were all sent through equality awareness course and told LBC: "I used to work next to a mixed-race lad who I knew very well and we lots of conversations about his experiences.

"I'd only mentioned them in one of the courses and it brought all sorts of trouble for me.

Read more: 'Racist jokes and acting out rape': All fire services in England have recorded racism and sexism, report finds

"I was trying to say the fire brigade is not an inclusive place to work and for weeks I had anonymous letters sent to me, swastikas put in my locker, drawing pins in my boots. I never expected those sorts of consequences for just trying to bring a more positive attitude to the workplace."

Chair of the National Fire Chiefs' Council Mark Hardingham has said: "This report makes for difficult reading; I am clear that now is the time to act together to deliver transformation and culture change across the fire and rescue service.

"We need to move forward with pace; there is no time to wait. To read about the allegations of bullying, harassment and discrimination paints a stark and damning picture of the cultural issues fire and rescue services face.

"I fully support the report's recommendations and I am committed to working with fire and rescue services, government, HMICFRS and wider partners to ensure we see tangible improvements – and provide challenge and support where we do not.

"Strong action must be taken to ensure everyone feels safe and supported, staff are treated fairly and have the confidence to challenge poor behaviour."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a state-of-the nation address in Minsk on Friday March 31 2023

Russia might place strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, Lukashenko says

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case

British woman and her US serviceman husband among three suspects arrested for double shooting including her former lover

Breaking
The robbery happened along Grayson Avenue in Pakefield

Two boys aged 15 and 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, dies following night robbery at her home

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

The BBC has announced that it has appointed John Hardie to launch the review into its social media guidance.

Review into impartiality guidance launches after Gary Lineker social media fury

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope ‘ate pizza for dinner and will leave hospital on Saturday’

The charge against Michael Vaughan have been dropped

Racism charge against ex-England cricket captain Michael Vaughan 'not proved' with witness accounts 'inconsistent'

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Falcon has died aged 59

Gladiators legend Falcon dies aged 59 after battle with cancer

Julia Wendell (l) and Madeleine McCann (r). Inset Praia da Luz

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claims 'sex trafficker is trying to lure her back to Portugal'

Yasmin Javed died in September 2021

Pregnant wife 'pushed to her death from Arthur's Seat' had secret code with mum about 'abusive husband'

The inmate was released accidentally

Manhunt after violent prisoner let out of London jail by accident

Meghan Markle's half-sister sued Meghan for defamation, but the case has now been thrown out.

Meghan Markle wins case against her half-sister over comments about her being an 'only child'

Kemi Badenoch was unable to provide figures for her claims of the CPTPP's benefits

'I don't have figures': Business sec says Pacific trade deal will have bigger benefits than claimed but can't back it up

Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

Latest News

See more Latest News

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service
It turns out has browns might not belong on a plate of full English at all. according to one expert.

"What's next? Fish fingers? Kebab meat?": Hash browns don't belong in an English fry-up, expert says
The robbery took place on the Slough Trading Estate

Masked robbers steal £5 million after sneaking into cash depot strapped to bottom of truck and tying up helpless staff
Donald Trump faces a string of charges over a payment to Stormy Daniels

Who is Stormy Daniels and what is Donald Trump charged with? Accusations against the ex-president explained
Police closed off part of the road to investigate

One dead and two seriously hurt in 'head-on collision' in Bolton as locals call for action on road 'known for crashes'
Figures of Jesus undergoing restoration at the Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain

In Pictures: Spain gears up for colourful Easter street processions

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump parties at Mar-a-Lago mansion just hours after being told he faces '30 charges' over Stormy Daniels money
People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India

Thirty-five bodies found inside well after collapse at Indian temple

Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after a ski collision in 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow whispers 'I wish you well' to man she beat in high-profile court case over skiing collision
Rishi Sunak hailed the new deal

Rishi Sunak hails the UK joining Indo-Pacific bloc in Britain's biggest trade deal since Brexit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit