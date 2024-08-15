David Lammy will travel to Israel in 'attempt to prevent an all out war in the Middle East'

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will travel to Israel tonight to hold talks with Benjamin Netanyahu as fears of a regional war in the Middle East grow.

The foreign secretary is making the trip in a bid to “prevent all-out war in the Middle East,” a diplomatic source said.

Mr Lammy will also meet with Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, Sky News reports.

The Labour minister will travel to Israel alongside French foreign secretary Stéphane Séjourné as tensions rise in the Middle East.

"We are at a crucial moment for global stability. The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East," Lammy said in a statement.

"The UK will continue to use every diplomatic lever to bring about a ceasefire," he added.

“It is in the interests of both Israelis and Palestinians for a deal to be agreed, urgently. I urge all parties to engage in the negotiations in good faith and show the flexibility needed to reach an agreement.”

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed Lammy’s visit in a statement on Thursday evening.

The ministry said ministers are "expected to discuss the effort to prevent regional escalation and promote a deal for the release of the Israeli hostages".

"Foreign minister Israel Katz is expected to raise at the meeting the need to promote severe economic sanctions against Iran on the issue of nuclear weapons, missiles and drones, and to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation," it said in a statement.

This visit comes as the US and Israel are locked in talks to end the assault on Gaza, which has led to the deaths of 40,000 Palestinians since October, according to Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media. Picture: Getty

The talks, which are taking place in Doha, Qatar, began on Thursday and come amid fears of an Iranian strike on Israel in retaliation to a series of political assassinations.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, today, Mr Lammy said: “These talks are an opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“It is in the long-term interests of Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region to agree this deal urgently.

“I thank Qatar, Egypt and the US for their ongoing efforts in co-ordinating this vital work, at what is a critical time for security and stability across the Middle East.”

Earlier this week, Hamas confirmed it had no intention to take part in this round of ceasefire talks, following the assassination of its political leader in Iran.

Posters featuring Hamas' new political chief Sinwar in Tehran. Picture: Getty

Representative Ahmad Abdul Hadi said Hamas was not against ceasefire talks "in principle" but would not enter discussions without "clear commitment" from Israel that a deal would be agreed.

Mr Hadi slammed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming he "is not interested in reaching an agreement that ends the aggression completely".

"Rather he is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war, and even expand it at the regional level, and thus he uses negotiations as a cover to continue his aggression against our people and commit more massacres against them," he added.The last month has seen representatives from Qatar, Egypt and the US frantically working to find a ceasefire agreement as fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East rise.

Any deal is expected to come in the form of a three-phase plan, which would include the return of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.