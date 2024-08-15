David Lammy will travel to Israel in 'attempt to prevent an all out war in the Middle East'

15 August 2024, 18:36 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 18:37

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will travel to Israel tonight to hold talks with Benjamin Netanyahu as fears of a regional war in the Middle East grow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The foreign secretary is making the trip in a bid to “prevent all-out war in the Middle East,” a diplomatic source said.

Mr Lammy will also meet with Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, Sky News reports.

The Labour minister will travel to Israel alongside French foreign secretary Stéphane Séjourné as tensions rise in the Middle East.

Read more: Hamas confirm they will not join ceasefire talks with Israel this week

"We are at a crucial moment for global stability. The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East," Lammy said in a statement.

"The UK will continue to use every diplomatic lever to bring about a ceasefire," he added.

“It is in the interests of both Israelis and Palestinians for a deal to be agreed, urgently. I urge all parties to engage in the negotiations in good faith and show the flexibility needed to reach an agreement.”

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed Lammy’s visit in a statement on Thursday evening.

Tom Swarbrick reacts: David Lammy will travel to Israel 'in attempt to prevent all out war in the Middle East'

The ministry said ministers are "expected to discuss the effort to prevent regional escalation and promote a deal for the release of the Israeli hostages".

"Foreign minister Israel Katz is expected to raise at the meeting the need to promote severe economic sanctions against Iran on the issue of nuclear weapons, missiles and drones, and to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation," it said in a statement.

This visit comes as the US and Israel are locked in talks to end the assault on Gaza, which has led to the deaths of 40,000 Palestinians since October, according to Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media. Picture: Getty

The talks, which are taking place in Doha, Qatar, began on Thursday and come amid fears of an Iranian strike on Israel in retaliation to a series of political assassinations.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, today, Mr Lammy said: “These talks are an opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“It is in the long-term interests of Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region to agree this deal urgently.

“I thank Qatar, Egypt and the US for their ongoing efforts in co-ordinating this vital work, at what is a critical time for security and stability across the Middle East.”

Earlier this week, Hamas confirmed it had no intention to take part in this round of ceasefire talks, following the assassination of its political leader in Iran.

Posters featuring Hamas' new political chief Sinwar in Tehran
Posters featuring Hamas' new political chief Sinwar in Tehran. Picture: Getty

Representative Ahmad Abdul Hadi said Hamas was not against ceasefire talks "in principle" but would not enter discussions without "clear commitment" from Israel that a deal would be agreed.

Mr Hadi slammed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming he "is not interested in reaching an agreement that ends the aggression completely".

"Rather he is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war, and even expand it at the regional level, and thus he uses negotiations as a cover to continue his aggression against our people and commit more massacres against them," he added.The last month has seen representatives from Qatar, Egypt and the US frantically working to find a ceasefire agreement as fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East rise.

Any deal is expected to come in the form of a three-phase plan, which would include the return of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katy Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Katy Perry to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV VMAs

Russia Navalny Investigation

Russian authorities ‘refuse to open criminal investigation into Navalny’s death’

Reginald D Hunter

Reginald D hunter apologises after Israeli couple 'hounded' out of Edinburgh Fringe gig sparking anti-Semitism row

Five charged - including two doctors - in connection with death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Shocking doctor's texts revealed as five charged in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry

Health workers educating children on the symptoms of the mpox disease in Goma, Congo. (Augustin Mudiayi/Doctors Without Borders/AP)

Sweden reports case of more infectious form of mpox first identified in Congo

Hong Kong Pandas

Hong Kong welcomes the birth of its first locally born giant pandas

The Moon has less gravity compared to Earth, so time ticks by about 58.7 microseconds quicker every day (PA)

Astronomy group joins calls for a lunar clock to keep time on the Moon

Network Rail worker dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Father-of-two dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Ada Bicakci died of her injuries in hospital

Pictured: Schoolgirl, 9, killed after being hit by bus as 'drug-driver' arrested

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after election

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson (Karen Ducey/AP)

Greenland court orders anti-whaling activist must remain in custody

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury 'cheated on Molly-Mae multiple times' as Love Island couple split after five year relationship

Israel Palestinians

Mediators hold new Gaza ceasefire talks and hope to head off a wider war

Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)

‘At least one arrest made’ in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the first person to be charged with riot

Sunderland schoolboy, 15, becomes first person charged with riot following nationwide disorder

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas (Ali Unal/AP)

Veteran Palestinian leader Abbas says he will visit Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Davide shot to fame after winning Love Island

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has almost '£1m of valuables' stolen from LA home

Multiple arrests made in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry following overdose

Multiple arrests made in connection with death of Friends star Matthew Perry following overdose
Toni, a pygmy hippo born at the Berlin Zoo (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Berlin’s newest pygmy hippo makes her debut

HMP Frankland in Durham where a police officer was stabbed in the chest back in July

Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at high-security prison

CCTV released in hunt for missing sisters, 14 and 15, as police issue urgent appeal after teens pictured with suitcases

CCTV released in hunt for missing sisters, 14 and 15, as police issue urgent appeal after teens pictured with suitcases
Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson greets fans in Italy.

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson opens up about affairs amid cancer battle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Political Community summit

Ukrainian troops seize Russian town Sudzha in Kursk offensive, Zelensky says

Woman wins £35,000 payout after sleep experts' 'sexsomnia' claims saw rape case dropped by CPS

Woman wins £35,000 payout after sleep experts' 'sexsomnia' claims saw rape case dropped by CPS
Officials from the Japan Meteorological Agency and cabinet office attend a press conference to announce the end of its week-long 'megaquake' drive

Week-long ‘megaquake’ preparedness campaign brought to an end in Japan

Authorities have seized suitcases packed with drugs in ‘brazen’ smuggling attempts

Hundreds of ‘brazen’ passengers found trying to smuggle drugs into UK in full suitcases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit