Former This Morning doctor slams 'toxic' culture at ITV show after bosses say show will not be axed

28 May 2023, 19:49

Dr Ranj Singh said he was managed out of This Morning after raising concerns about the culture at the daytime TV show
Dr Ranj Singh said he was managed out of This Morning after raising concerns about the culture at the daytime TV show. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

TV doctor Ranj Singh has slammed a toxic culture at ITV's This Morning led to him being "managed out" of the show - as the scandal gripping the daytime staple spreads after the departure of host Phillip Schofield.

Speaking on Twitter, the former contributor on the show revealed that he believes that his complaints about the culture on the show led to his departure from his role.

Singh wrote: "I was on the show for 10 years and I genuinely loved and valued working there.

"However, over time I grew increasingly worried about things were behind the scenes and how people including myself, were being treated.

"I didn't know the truth about what was going on with Philip [sic], but I do know the issues with TM [This Morning] go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture."

Ranj said he "did what I thought was right" when he complained about This Morning editor Martin Frizzell because his "job is to look after people's wellbeing and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying and mental health projects across the channel".

Ranj Singh has claimed that he was managed out of the programme after raising concerns about a toxic culture at ITV
He said that after the complaint, he was "being used less and less".

"I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.

"But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the 'people in power' control the narrative. As we've seen, no review or investigation is foolproof."

Read More: This Morning's 'furious hosts threaten to quit' after Phillip Schofield reveals affair with young male colleague

Read More: Phillip Schofield's lover was '15 when they met' as ex-presenter 'helped young boy get a job at This Morning'

"I haven't worked on the show since... and I'm not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar."

The doctor continued: "That was two years ago and, frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heartbreaking and even affected my mental health. But I'm happy to say I've found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe.

"There are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren't. Even if it's scary as hell, we have to do the right thing otherwise nothing will change. I sincerely hope something good comes from all this."

Since the Schofield saga began, there have been rumours that This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule amid questions over how many people knew about the host's affair with a young male employee.

The former presenter has admitted to having a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning", which he said was "unwise, but not illegal".

There are growing questions over how many people knew about the relationship, including top TV bosses and colleagues such as Holly Willoughby.

ITV has denied that it knew about the affair, saying an investigation into rumours was carried out in 2020, but that Schofield and the young employee "repeatedly denied" having a romantic relationship.

"If there’s any suggestion of a cover-up they could be culpable."It’s also possible that This Morning could end up getting the axe.”

This Morning has been gripped by scandal after host Phillip Schofield had to quit the show over an affair he had with his much younger colleague
Read More: Phillip Schofield and young employee 'repeatedly denied' affair after investigation, ITV claims

Read More: 'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life

Regarding how much officials at ITV knew, a spokesperson said: "Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU."In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Phillip's statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."

