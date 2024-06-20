Live

General Election LIVE: Poll shows Starmer on top after LBC phone-ins as Labour and Tories spar over housing

20 June 2024, 07:02 | Updated: 20 June 2024, 07:43

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), meets staff during a visit to Morrisons in Wiltshire
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), meets staff during a visit to Morrisons in Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

Snap polling shows Keir Starmer on top after LBC’s two exclusive phone-ins as controversy swirls around alleged election betting offences by Tory candidates.

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Today's Highlights 

Starmer on top after LBC phone-ins

Who came out on top in exclusive LBC phone-ins: Starmer or Sunak?

LBC's political editor Natasha Clark has said that both leaders were criticised "for not being authentic enough with our callers." 

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, JL Partners Co-founder Dr Tom Lubbock said "people had really strong views about Starmer and Sunak, a lot of them negative". He added that: "clear answers and authenticity" were rewarded by voters. 

Voters shown clips of both the PM and Labour Leader after their appearance with Nick Ferrari on ‘Britain’s Next PM’ thought Sir Keir was most trusted on the cost of living and the NHS. 

The poll, conducted by JL Partners on behalf of campaign group 38 Degrees secured qualitative reaction to the two-hour-long grilling sessions.

Read more here: Keir Starmer comes out on top after LBC phone-ins – as Rishi Sunak seen as ‘overwhelmingly negative’

Callum Clark

Labour's plans could hit young couples with a first time buyer's tax, says Gove

Michael Gove says Labour's plans could hit young couples with a first-time buyer's tax of up to £11,000 because Labour will not rule out increases on stamp duty. 

He says Labour has "been silent on a number of potential tax increases."

"If they don't [keep the stamp duty waiver], then we come uncomfortably to the conclusion that they are intent on punishing first-time buyers."

Katy Ronkin

Kate Forbes questioned on Trident and abortion rights

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes MSP has said she is "not in favour of nuclear weapons" when asked about Trident, the UK's nuclear programme. 

Ms Forbes added that "we should be trying to lead the way on making the world a safer place", and that this was her party's "long-standing position." 

Kate Forbes, who is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, was also asked about her stance on abortion saying, "its not my personal views that are on the ballot paper". She went on to clarify that she does not "support any change" in the law.

Callum Clark

Can Natasha Clark beat the clock?

Natasha Clark is back with everyone's favourite game and the political news you need to know.

Katy Ronkin

Labour Party "used to believe in tackling child poverty" says Kate Forbes

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes MSP has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that support for Scottish Independence remains "rock solid." 

Ms Forbes said: "If you believe in change, it's only the SNP that's offering the prospect of real change."

Kate Forbes explained her party's plans to scrap the two-child benefit cap, arguing that the Labour Party "used to believe in tackling child poverty."

When asked why 24% of Scottish children remain in poverty, the Deputy First Minister said this was down to "14 years of austerity". 

Callum Clark

Michael Gove to join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast now

Katy Ronkin

The Tories have 'lost the plot' says Dragons' Dens Star and ex-Tory donor

Ex-Tory donor and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis has revealed why he has decided to switch support to Labour in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Mr Paphitis said the Tories "continue to tear themselves apart", saying key figures in the party had "done the damage and now they're running away".

Read more: 'They've lost the plot': Ex-Tory donor and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis reveals why he's switched support to Labour

Katy Ronkin

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

One of Rishi Suank's close protection officers has been arrested over alleged bets on the date of the election, police have confirmed.

The officer, part of the prime minister's security detail, was initially suspended before their arrest over alleged bets about the timing of the general election.

Read more: Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

Katy Ronkin

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister

Sir David Ormand, who ran the signals intelligence service from 1996-97, told LBC's Andrew Marr that the Conservative attack "brings into discredit political discourse".

Read more: Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout

Rishi Sunak is on course to become the first sitting Prime Minister lose his seat at the General Election, a poll from Savanta and the Telegraph has found.

The same poll projects that the Conservatives will be down to just 53 seats, a collapse from the 365 MPs they won at the last election in 2019.

Read more: Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds

Katy Ronkin

