General Election LIVE: Poll shows Starmer on top after LBC phone-ins as Labour and Tories spar over housing

Who came out on top in exclusive LBC phone-ins: Starmer or Sunak?



LBC's political editor Natasha Clark has said that both leaders were criticised "for not being authentic enough with our callers."

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, JL Partners Co-founder Dr Tom Lubbock said "people had really strong views about Starmer and Sunak, a lot of them negative". He added that: "clear answers and authenticity" were rewarded by voters.

Voters shown clips of both the PM and Labour Leader after their appearance with Nick Ferrari on ‘Britain’s Next PM’ thought Sir Keir was most trusted on the cost of living and the NHS.

The poll, conducted by JL Partners on behalf of campaign group 38 Degrees secured qualitative reaction to the two-hour-long grilling sessions.

