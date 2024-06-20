Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Poll shows Starmer on top after LBC phone-ins as Labour and Tories spar over housing
20 June 2024, 07:02 | Updated: 20 June 2024, 07:43
Snap polling shows Keir Starmer on top after LBC’s two exclusive phone-ins as controversy swirls around alleged election betting offences by Tory candidates.
Today's Highlights
- Keir Starmer comes out on top after LBC phone-ins – as Rishi Sunak seen as ‘overwhelmingly negative’
- Watch in full: LBC's exclusive phone-in interviews with Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak
- Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds
- 'They can probably afford Labour's tax rises': Sunak brushes off billionaires abandoning Tories
- The Tories and Labour to focus on housing policy ahead of tonight's leaders debate
Starmer on top after LBC phone-ins
Who came out on top in exclusive LBC phone-ins: Starmer or Sunak?
LBC's political editor Natasha Clark has said that both leaders were criticised "for not being authentic enough with our callers."
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, JL Partners Co-founder Dr Tom Lubbock said "people had really strong views about Starmer and Sunak, a lot of them negative". He added that: "clear answers and authenticity" were rewarded by voters.
Voters shown clips of both the PM and Labour Leader after their appearance with Nick Ferrari on ‘Britain’s Next PM’ thought Sir Keir was most trusted on the cost of living and the NHS.
The poll, conducted by JL Partners on behalf of campaign group 38 Degrees secured qualitative reaction to the two-hour-long grilling sessions.
Labour's plans could hit young couples with a first time buyer's tax, says Gove
Michael Gove says Labour's plans could hit young couples with a first-time buyer's tax of up to £11,000 because Labour will not rule out increases on stamp duty.
He says Labour has "been silent on a number of potential tax increases."
"If they don't [keep the stamp duty waiver], then we come uncomfortably to the conclusion that they are intent on punishing first-time buyers."
Kate Forbes questioned on Trident and abortion rights
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes MSP has said she is "not in favour of nuclear weapons" when asked about Trident, the UK's nuclear programme.
Ms Forbes added that "we should be trying to lead the way on making the world a safer place", and that this was her party's "long-standing position."
Kate Forbes, who is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, was also asked about her stance on abortion saying, "its not my personal views that are on the ballot paper". She went on to clarify that she does not "support any change" in the law.
Can Natasha Clark beat the clock?
Natasha Clark is back with everyone's favourite game and the political news you need to know.
Labour Party "used to believe in tackling child poverty" says Kate Forbes
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes MSP has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that support for Scottish Independence remains "rock solid."
Ms Forbes said: "If you believe in change, it's only the SNP that's offering the prospect of real change."
Kate Forbes explained her party's plans to scrap the two-child benefit cap, arguing that the Labour Party "used to believe in tackling child poverty."
When asked why 24% of Scottish children remain in poverty, the Deputy First Minister said this was down to "14 years of austerity".
Michael Gove to join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast now
The Tories have 'lost the plot' says Dragons' Dens Star and ex-Tory donor
Ex-Tory donor and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis has revealed why he has decided to switch support to Labour in the upcoming General Election.
Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Mr Paphitis said the Tories "continue to tear themselves apart", saying key figures in the party had "done the damage and now they're running away".
Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets
One of Rishi Suank's close protection officers has been arrested over alleged bets on the date of the election, police have confirmed.
The officer, part of the prime minister's security detail, was initially suspended before their arrest over alleged bets about the timing of the general election.
Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister
Sir David Ormand, who ran the signals intelligence service from 1996-97, told LBC's Andrew Marr that the Conservative attack "brings into discredit political discourse".
Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout
Rishi Sunak is on course to become the first sitting Prime Minister lose his seat at the General Election, a poll from Savanta and the Telegraph has found.
The same poll projects that the Conservatives will be down to just 53 seats, a collapse from the 365 MPs they won at the last election in 2019.
