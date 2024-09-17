Ghislaine Maxwell loses appeal against sex trafficking conviction

By Henry Moore

Ghislaine Maxwell has had her appeal against a sex trafficking conviction rejected by a US court.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 after aiding infamous sex offender Jeffery Epstein in the trafficking of young girls.

In 2022, the 62-year-old was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

On Tuesday, judges at Manhattan's Second US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Maxwell's five convictions as they said her sentence was "procedurally reasonable".

She plans to take her appeal to the Supreme Court, her lawyers confirmed.

"We are obviously very disappointed by the court's decision and we vehemently disagree with the outcome," Arthur Aidala said in a statement.

"We are cautiously optimistic that Ghislaine will get the justice she deserves from the Supreme Court of the United States."

Maxwell’s crimes happened between 1994 and 2004, and in 2022, the sentencing judge said the "damage done to these girls was incalculable", with them having endured "painful, horrific and lasting impact of that trauma".

During the trial, four women testified that they had been abused as minors at Epstein's homes in Florida, New York, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands.

Maxwell, the daughter of former Daily Mirror owner Robert Maxwell, lured young girls into rooms alone with Epstein, convincing them to give him massages, which turned into sexual favours.

Epstein died by suicide while incarcerated in 2019.

Maxwell’s lawyers have argued she should never have been prosecuted due to an agreement the late sex trafficker made to an agreement he made with federal prosecutors in 2008.

This agreement reportedly claimed they would not pursue his accomplices.

Three separate judges have dismissed this argument.

Speaking before her 2022 sentencing, Maxwell said: "I'm sorry for the pain that you have experienced.

"I hope my conviction brings closure. I hope it brings peace and finality. I also acknowledge the pain this case has brought to those that l love.

"It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to an end.

"May this day help you travel from the darkness into the light."

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, after sentencing, said she wanted to send a message that such crimes would be punished and added: "Those who engage in and facilitate sexual abuse will be held accountable by the law.

"Whether you are rich or powerful, nobody is above the law."

She said Maxwell "repeatedly, and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to traffic young girls, some the age of 14".

"Epstein was central to this scheme" but Maxwell was not sentenced "as a proxy" for him, the judge said, adding: "The defendant's conduct... was heinous and predatory.

"Ms Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a pivotal role in facilitating sexual abuse."