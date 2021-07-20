Girl, 3, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after being hit by e-scooter

File photo of a man riding an e-scooter along London's Victoria Embankment. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

A three-year-old girl has suffered life-changing after she was struck by a young man riding an e-scooter in south London.

The child was hit while in the park with her family and was taken to a nearby hospital by her relatives.

Police said the collision happened in Myatt's Field Park, Lambeth, at around 8:30pm on Monday.

The young man - who was with a group of people, including one on who was on a bicycle and another who was also riding an e-scooter - stopped to say sorry after the incident, officers have reason to believe.

The Metropolitan Police were alerted to the collision on Tuesday after the girl's condition deteriorated.

She is now stable but her injuries have been assessed as life-changing.

Her next of kin are being supported by a specialist team.

Detective Inspector Lucie Card said: "A little girl has been left in a serious condition after this collision and her family are, of course, very distressed.

"We have reason to believe that the e-scooter's rider stopped after the collision and apologised to the little girl's mother.

"It may be that they haven't realised the severity of the girl's injuries and thought she was OK.

"I am asking this person to please come forward and speak to us because we do need to understand what happened.

"I know it might feel a little overwhelming, but please do the right thing and call us or go to your nearest police station.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone in Myatt's Field Park at around 8:30pm last night. Please do get in touch with us if you witnessed what happened, or have information about the circumstances."

The incident is being investigated by officers in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), who are conducting CCTV enquiries.

It comes just days after a separate man was arrested following the death of a 16-year-old e-scooter rider, who was killed after a collision with a car.

Officers and paramedics found the teenager with serious injuries in Southborough Lane, Bromley, south-east London early on Sunday.

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and the e-scooter has also vanished, presumed stolen.

Witnesses to the park collision have been urged to call the SCIU at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 82851574 quoting CAD 7891/19JUL.