Girl who overcame cancer battle with support from Princess of Wales is 'deeply saddened' by Kate's cancer diagnosis

An eight-year-old girl who overcame her cancer battle and was supported by the Princess of Wales 'is deeply saddened' by her recent cancer announcement, her mother has said. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

An eight-year-old girl who overcame her cancer battle and was supported by the Princess of Wales 'is deeply saddened' by her recent cancer announcement, her mother has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mila, who was visited by Kate during the pandemic while she was undergoing treatment for cancer, will also reach out to the princess and offer her support.

The schoolgirl from Falkirk in Scotland went viral after a photo of her in isolation while undergoing treatment for leukaemia during the pandemic.

Kate then visited Mila on two occasions in 2021, with the two pictured on either side of a sofa while the princess wore a protective face mask.

The Princess of Wales also sent Mila a handwritten note of support when he was given the all-clear after two years of intense treatment.

Princess Kate talks to Mila Sneddon, 6, ahead of the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey, London, 2021. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prince and Princess of Wales 'extremely grateful' and 'moved by public's support' after Kate's cancer announcement

Read More: King Charles hopes to lead Royals at 'Easter Lite' service in 'show of unity' amid his and Kate's cancer treatment

Mila's mother, Lynda, said in a post on X: "We are deeply saddened upon hearing the news about Catherine.

"A kind and caring soul who has always championed Mila both during and after her treatment.

"Mila is equally sad to hear this news and will reach out privately in her own way."

She said in a second post: "We extend out love support and well wishes to William, George, Charlotte and Louis, and wish Catherine a peaceful speedy recovery #YouAreNotAlone @KensingtonRoyal."

Another user responded to Lynda, writing: "I just can’t imagine the sadness you are feeling at this time for Catherine and the family. I am 100% sure that Mila will be a part of the people that will help her healing! As Catherine did for Mila #YouAreNotAlone."

A second wrote: "Princess Mila you are such a sweetie. You will definitely lift Princess of Wales’ spirits."

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales said they are 'extremely grateful' and 'moved by the public's warmth and support' after Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kensington Palace said the future king and queen were both "enormously touched' by the support they have received since Friday evening's announcement, and thanked people for their "understanding of their request for privacy at this time".

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting Mila Sneddon, aged five, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, May 27, 2021. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Middleton family rallies around Kate as brother tells Princess: 'We will climb this mountain with you'

Read More: Nation unites behind Kate: Supporters across the UK send princess best wishes after she reveals cancer diagnosis

Kate publically revealed Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in January. She is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The diagnosis was a "huge shock", she said, and it had "taken time" for her and William to explain her diagnosis to their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

She said she reassured the young royals that she was going to be okay.

The Palace spokesperson said Saturday: "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message."

They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."Following her announcement, Kate has received both public and private messages of support from across the world, including from world leaders, politicians, and celebrities.

Crowds on Saturday also gathered outside Buckingham Palace in central London as well as at Windsor Castle, where the Wales' live at their family home.

She also received huge support from other members of the Royal Family. The King, who himself was diagnosed with cancer in February, said he was "proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law.

He praised her for her "courage" in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.

Words of support also came from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.

"The form of cancer has not been disclosed but the future queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".