Prince and Princess of Wales 'extremely grateful' and 'moved by public's support' after Kate's cancer announcement

By Christian Oliver

The Prince and Princess of Wales are 'extremely grateful' and 'moved by the public's warmth and support' after Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

