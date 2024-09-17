Glasgow to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after rescue deal agreed

Opening ceremony of 2014 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Glasgow is to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after a deal was backed by the Scottish government.

A scaled-down version of the event, featuring fewer sports and athletes, will return to the city 12 years after it last hosted the Games.

The Australian state of Victoria was originally chosen to stage the multi-sport event but withdrew as host due to rising costs.

Following talks between Scotland's Health Secretary Neil Gray and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) on Monday, the Scottish government has agreed to rescue the event.

Games makers and athletes join hands as they sing the traditional Scottish song Auld Lang Syne at the end of the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014. Picture: Alamy

It has now written to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to officially back a "a scaled back, but high-quality" event which will see see 10 sports take place across four venues in the city, with athletics held at Scotstoun Stadium and swimming taking place at Tollcross.

Glasgow last hosted the games in 2014. The opening ceremony took place at Celtic Park, while the closing festivities lit up Hampden Park.

