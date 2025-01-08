Google maps solves nine year mystery after man vanishes after leaving bar

8 January 2025, 22:15

The image that solved the nine-year mystery
The image that solved the nine-year mystery. Picture: Google maps

By Josef Al Shemary

A man disappeared after leaving a bar, until Google Maps solved the mystery nine years later.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A man named David Lee Niles went missing after a night out at a bar, seemingly leaving no trace.

Niles went missing, and the mystery went unsolved for 9 years, until a Google maps image finally revealed what happened to him.

Niles was 72 when he died, and was diagnosed with cancer and depression before he died.

He went to Jake’s Bar in Byron Township, Michigan to meet up with a friend, before leaving abruptly on October 11, 2006.

David got into his car and wasn’t seen again for nine years, with his family and friends grappling for answers.

After the police investigation did not solve the case, Niles’s family published an obituary five years after he went missing, in 2011.

Years later, in 2015, an image captured on Google Maps brought new information to light, finally providing answers as to what happened to Niles.

Read more:

Read more:

David Lee Niles, who was 72 when he died.
David Lee Niles, who was 72 when he died. Picture: Family Handout

The breakthrough came from a local man named Brian Houseman, who was decorating his Christmas tree less than a mile from where David was spotted.

After Mr Houseman climbed on top of his tree to put some decorations on it, he saw what he believed was a car in the nearby pond.

In an interview with WOOD-TV, he recounted: "All of a sudden, it's like, 'Whoa, there's a car out there.”

He added: "No one could ever see it. It was murky and things moved around."

After he alerted the Kent County Sheriff's Department of what he saw, they used Google Maps to do some further digging, where they found a photo of the car submerged in the water.

A team of divers then confirmed that the car was Niles’s, and found his skeletal remains inside, with his wallet next to him.

His family gathered at the scene, where they finally got answers to the mystery that had eluded them for nine long years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants is escorted by a French Warship across the English Channel

New sanctions aimed at finances of human smuggling rings in bid to curb Channel crossings

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire in Altadena (Ethan Swope/AP)

Five dead as wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area

Heartbroken mourners gather for church vigil as family of Woolwich stabbing victim pay tribute to 'deeply loved' boy

Heartbroken mourners attend vigil for boy, 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden becomes great-grandfather

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following shooting outside London church

Ryanair claims the ‘unruly’ passenger forced the Dublin to Lanzarote flight to divert to Porto, where all 160 passengers were held for a night.

Ryanair sues ‘unruly’ passenger who forced flight to divert in ‘major misconduct clampdown’

Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.

Restaurant hits back after mother-of-two's body lay undiscovered in Blackpool toilet cubicle for two days

Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho. The famous private members club has been given permission to reopen after its licence was suspended over an allegation of rape

Groucho Club boss resigns after exclusive celebrity haunt is hit by rape allegation

Kemi Badenoch's amendment on the grooming gang inquiry has been voted down

MPs vote down Conservatives' attempt to force new national grooming gangs inquiry

Exclusive
Rotherham victim says Starmer is 'afraid' of grooming gang inquiry, telling Andrew Marr she backs probe

Rotherham victim tells LBC Starmer is 'afraid of what will come back on him' if national grooming gang inquiry is opened

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city kills 13 and injures dozens

Harry Maguire has been banned from driving for eight weeks

Manchester United star Harry Maguire slapped with driving ban after breaking speed limit by 35mph

Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist returns to Rome after being freed by Iran

Yosef AlZayadni

Israeli troops recover remains of hostage and check identity of second body

Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the media

‘Don’t waste time’ on Trump’s Greenland remarks, says Blinken

The influencer desperately battled to save his home.

WATCH: Influencer battles to save luxury $5m LA home before it succumbs to wildfire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jess Phillips on Wednesday

Threats against female MPs like Jess Phillips 'could amount to terrorism', UK's terror watchdog warns
A firefighter is silhouetted in front of a burning structure

Huge wildfires kill two and destroy 1,000 structures in Los Angeles

The footballer has continued to play for his club while being investigated.

Police investigating Premier League player accused of rape hand evidence to CPS

LBC was able to infiltrate the groups and find bomb-making material in under an hour (stock photo)

Far-right groups sharing bomb and gun-making guides and discuss 'sacrifice', LBC investigation finds
The baby died in Rugby, in Warwickshire

Man and woman arrested for murder after baby dies in hospital

A resident of a care home is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in Los Angeles

Wildfires have ripped through LA.

First deaths confirmed in 'unprecedented' LA wildfires as authorities warn the 'worst is yet to come'
Guests snowed in at Tann Hill Inn

From Macarena to Monopoly: How punters are embracing snowy siege in Britain's highest pub

Youssef and Hamza Ziyadnye have been found dead, according to their family

Bodies of father and son Israeli hostages found in Gaza, family says

Ellis Dismore has been jailed for a number of offences

'Violent sexual predator' jailed after stalking and stabbing 15-year-old schoolgirl as she walked home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News