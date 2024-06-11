‘His dad is on his deathbed’: Richard Tice defends Reform UK spokesperson after candidate’s Hitler comments

11 June 2024, 10:51 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 11:16

Richard Tice has defended comments made by a Reform UK spokesperson after it was revealed a candidate had said the UK would have been "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.
By Lauren Lewis

Richard Tice has defended comments made by a Reform UK spokesperson after it was revealed a candidate had said the UK would have been "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

The comments were made by Ian Gribbin, the Reform UK candidate in Bexhill and Battle, on the Unherd magazine website in 2022, the BBC reported.

Reform's spokesperson told the BBC the comments were "arguing points in long distance debates" rather than endorsements.

The spokesperson added that the views on Hitler's offer were “shared by the vast majority of the British establishment including the BBC of its day, and is probably true”.

Reform UK party chairman Tice defended the spokesperson, saying that they "misspoke".

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Tice said: “[The spokesperson’s] Dad is on his deathbed and he misspoke under intense personal pressure.

“Perhaps Westminster should focus on our economic policy to save taxpayers tens of billions [and] stop enriching the banks instead of juvenile gotcha identity politics.”

Gribbin had also written on Unherd in 2022 that the women were the "sponging gender" and should be "deprived of health care".

He added that Britain needed to “exorcise the cult of Churchill and recognise that in both policy and military strategy, he was abysmal” while lavishing praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gribbin initially declined to comment, but later said: “I apologise for these old comments and withdraw them unreservedly and the upset that they have caused.”

He added that he had been “upset at the way these comments were taken out of context especially when my mother was the daughter of Russian Jews fleeing persecution.”

Asked about the comments on Monday, party chairman Tice said: "We're really pleased with all candidates.

"When people do inappropriate things, say daft things then of course we'll look at it and investigate it and that's what we do."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was also asked about the comments on Monday and said: "They've got a bigger problem in the Green Party.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was also asked about the comments on Monday and said: "They've got a bigger problem in the Green Party.

"They've had to suspend 20 of their candidates for putting out pretty vile antisemitic tweets.

"Here's something, I think every party will suffer because it was a snap election. We've put in place a good vetting programme, but we've run out of time."

Thai rescuer carries a survived chicken from a fire at the Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok, Thailand

Fire at famous Thailand market kills hundreds of caged animals

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of Dr Michael Mosley's life two hours before he died.

Last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley: New CCTV emerges showing health guru two hours before he died ‘of heat exhaustion’
Acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders gives a media update on the search for Tom Phillips and his children

New Zealand renews search for father who vanished into forest with children

The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima, left, greets government officials upon his return from South Korea in Lillongwe on Sunday, June 9

Soldiers in Malawi search forests for missing plane carrying vice president

James Lawson speaks in Murfreesboro in 2015

US civil rights hero James Lawson dies aged 95

Tory Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride was put on the spot by an LBC listener from a "Blue Wall" constituency rained down a barrage of complaints about soaring mortgages, the NHS crisis, crumbling schools and roads, and dentist shortages.

'Why would anyone sane vote for the Tories?': Minister put on the spot with barrage of complaints from LBC listener
US President Joe Biden has sparked concerns after he appeared to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebrations at the White House on Monday.

President Joe Biden sparks concerns after he appears to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebration
Former US president Donald Trump

Judge strikes wording from Trump documents case but will not dismiss charges

The comic book content creator had a following of three million subscribers.

YouTube star Ben Potter dead at 40 after 'unfortunate accident'

