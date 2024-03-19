HMRC to close tax helpline, forcing customers struggling with tax returns to use online chatbot

HMRC has sparked outrage after announcing its self-assessment helpline will close for some of the year - forcing people struggling with their taxes to use a chatbot. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

HM Revenue and Customs announced permanent changes to helpline services on Tuesday to encourage people to go online first to find help.

It said it had successfully trialled the scheme over the past year, which will now be rolled out as a permanent feature, beginning on April 8.

But the decision has sparked outrage from users of the helpline and politicians who have raised concerns about exchanging a helpline for HMRC's "digital assistant".

HMRC website, self assessment. Picture: Alamy

Chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Harriett Baldwin, said the move to online services should not be "forced on taxpayers".

She said the revenue body has not yet demonstrated that the department or the public "are ready to make such a monumental change to how they resolve tax issues".

The select committee head said: "It is a great shame that HMRC have decided now is the time to essentially close down any avenues for people to contact them over the phone for huge parts of the year. I say once again, these are well-meaning people just trying to get their taxes right.

"We've heard time and time again that every effort is being made to direct people to resolve issues online.

"The committee welcomes efforts to make the tax system more efficient but HMRC has not yet demonstrated that the department or the public are ready to make such a monumental change to how they resolve tax issues. This should not be forced upon taxpayers until there is evidence that people know how to do their taxes on HMRC's incredibly complex website."

While the self-assessment helpline is closed, the tax office said customers would instead be directed to self-serve through its online services.

Between October and March, the helpline will be open to deal with priority calls and customers with queries "that can be quickly and easily resolved" online will be directed to HMRC's online services.

The VAT helpline will be open for five days every month ahead of the deadline for filing VAT return, while the PAYE helpline will no longer take calls from customers relating to refunds and customers will be directed to use HMRC's online services.

Screengrab of HMRC's digital assistant. Picture: HMRC

HMRC advisers will continue to always be available during normal office opening hours to support customers who cannot use online services or who have health or personal circumstances that mean they need extra support.

It added that all other helplines will continue to operate as they do currently.

The revenue body said the move to online self-service for self-assessment and VAT is a vital element of HMRC's modernisation of the tax system.

It said customers can access information more quickly and easily by going online or to the HMRC app.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC's second permanent secretary and deputy chief executive, said: "Online services have transformed our lives and often provide a better service for managing tax - they're quicker, easier and always available.

"Changing our services to encourage customers to self-serve online wherever possible will allow our helpline advisers to focus support where it is most needed - helping those with complex tax queries and those who are vulnerable and need extra support.

"We must maximise every pound of taxpayers' money. Embracing online self-service allows us to help more customers and improve our customer service levels without spending additional public money."

HMRC said a previous trial enabled it to help more customers and did not impact on self-assessment taxpayers' ability to file or pay on time - with a record 11.5 million filing their return by January 31 2024.