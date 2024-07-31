Huw Edwards arrives at court to answer charges of making indecent images of children

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Metropolitan Police Police investigation. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Rigley

Huw Edwards has arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court as he faces three charges of making indecent images of children.

Wearing black sunglasses, a blue tie, white shirt and black suit, the former BBC presenter was flanked by eight police officers as he arrived with a blank expression on his face.

The 62-year-old journalist was swarmed by photographers as he arrived at court on Wednesday morning, and refused to answer any questions.

Photographers were knocked to the ground as they scrambled to get to the broadcaster. One photographer's camera was smashed to pieces in the melee.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

He officially resigned from the BBC after 40 years in April 2024.

Over the years, Edwards fronted major events such as announcing the Queen's death, general elections, wars and King Charles' coronation before stepping down.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said he was arrested in November last year and charged on June 26.

The veteran broadcaster is accused of having had 37 photographs on WhatsApp, including six of the most serious type. The 62-year-old is alleged to have committed the three offences between December 2020 and April 2022.