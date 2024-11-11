'I was held at knifepoint': One in six shopworkers assaulted by customers

By Natasha Clark

One in six shop workers have been assaulted by a customer in the last year, a shock new survey reveals.

Shoplifting is still the biggest trigger for violence, threats and abuse against shop workers, according to a new annual report from the retail trade union, Usdaw.

Responses from more than 4,000 retail staff showed that seven in ten (69 per cent) have experienced verbal abuse, nearly half (45 per cent) were threatened by a customer, and 17 per cent of people said they'd been assaulted.

Members reported they were often facing hardened career criminals in their stores, with many selling on goods to try and fund their addictions.

The union linked it back to increased levels of shoplifting as Britain faces a new epidemic of emboldened criminals nicking from stores.

And they said the current laws had become an "open invitation" to retain criminals.

Seventy per cent of incidents were triggered by shoplifting, and two thirds linked to addiction, the study revealed.

Police stats show shoplifting was up by nearly a third in the year to June.

One shopworker said they were pelted with homophobic comments, adding that they had suffered "threats to hurt me because I refused a sale, mocking me when asked for ID.

"I was once held up at knifepoint. Often told to f**k off.”

Others said they had been "hit with baskets or trollies" and one shoplifter "grabbed my arm".

One added: “Sworn at regularly, particularly by young customers when asked for ID for cigarettes and energy drinks. Had bottles of medicine thrown at me.”

Another said: · “Was asked if I wanted to get fingered. I’ve also had my buttocks smacked. People threatening to stab my colleagues."

Labour has promised to end the so-called amnesty for shoplifting of goods worth less than £200 - seen as a get-out clause for shop workers - with a new Crime and Policing Bill expected later this year.

It will also give them powers to ban repeat offenders from town centres, and beef up protection of shopworkers in the law.

Usdaw's survey marks their annual Respect for Shopworkers Week - where members raise awareness.

Paddy Lillis – Usdaw General Secretary said stores were being targeted by organised crime gangs "stealing to order".

He added: “It is shocking that over two-thirds of our members working in retail are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence.

"It has become increasingly common for retail stores to be targeted by organised crime gangs stealing to order in the midst of a retail crime epidemic.

"Our survey demonstrates that theft from shops is not a victimless crime, with incidents regularly being a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers."

“This week, Usdaw activists will be campaigning in their workplaces and communities calling on the shopping public to ‘respect shopworkers’ and ‘keep your cool’, particularly in the run-up to Christmas when the number of incidents increases as shops get busy and customers become frustrated.

"This is a hugely important issue for our members and they are saying loud and clear that enough is enough.”