India to help Greece and fellow 'victims of colonial appropriation' to push UK to give back Elgin Marbles

14 May 2023, 11:06 | Updated: 14 May 2023, 11:20

India wants to be an ally for all victims of 'colonial appropriation'
India wants to be an ally for all victims of 'colonial appropriation'. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

India is set to help Greece pressure the UK to hand over the Elgin Marbles, alongside other countries whose artefacts were taken by foreign powers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

India will take on the presidency of the G20 group of powerful countries this year, and plans to use the role to push for former colonisers to give back artefacts removed during their imperial eras.

It comes as the country plans to pressure the UK to hand back thousands of treasures it claims were looted from its territory during the centuries of colonial occupation.

India's diplomatic effort to reclaim artefacts with links to India centres on the Koh-i-Noor diamond, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. The Koh-i- has been in the British royal family's crown jewels since 1849.

Read more: The ancient sculptures were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens in the early 19th century

Read more: 'They are coming home': Greek official claims Elgin Marbles will return to Athens by end of year

The argument is fraught and controversial. Some UK museums are not legally allowed to hand over artefacts in their collection, while many commentators argue that the true origin of some objects - such as Koh-i-Noor - is disputed, or that they were obtained legally.

Narendra Modi is set to use his country's presidency of the G20 to push for the return of artefacts taken by colonisers
Narendra Modi is set to use his country's presidency of the G20 to push for the return artefacts taken by colonisers. Picture: Getty

Others also argue that some artefacts were obtained through legal means, even if they were taken during a period of colonial occupation.

Nevertheless, India plans to be a voice for countries that have been "on the receiving end of colonial appropriation", the Telegraph reported.

Read more: Benin Bronzes: south London museum hands over its looted collection to Nigeria in 'moral and appropriate' step

Lily Pandeya, joint secretary of India’s ministry of culture, and the country's cultural lead for the G20, said: "We would seek a consensus between the nations, and as the G20 is the most influential forum, to achieve tangible outcomes.

"We can be a voice at that table for others nations facing these issues."

The Elgin Marbles were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens in the early 19th century
The Elgin Marbles were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens in the early 19th century. Picture: Getty

She also said: "During our presidency, we want to be champions of the global south, those countries who are so strongly affected by issues relating to heritage, such as trafficking, and who in the past were on the receiving end of colonial appropriation."

The Elgin Marbles were taken from the Parthenon by the British Lord Elgin in the nineteenth century and are now kept in the British Museum. Greece has pushed to take them back to their original context in Athens, but has so far been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, India's own "reckoning with the past" - focusing just on the artefacts it claims for itself - would be the largest repatriation attempt the UK has faced yet.

The push comes from the top of the Indian government and is one of the priorities for Narendra Modi, the country's Prime Minister.

The efforts to get the treasures returned could even affect trade talks between the UK and India.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond in the Queen Mother's crown
The Koh-i-Noor diamond in the Queen Mother's crown. Picture: Alamy

Govind Mohan, secretary for the Indian ministry of culture, said that returning the treasures would be a big part of the country's political agenda.

He said: "It is of huge importance to the government.

"The thrust of this effort to repatriate India’s artefacts comes from the personal commitment of prime minister Narendra Modi, who has made it a major priority."

Mr Modi said in a speech this year:  “We have a wonderful history of about 2,000 and 5,000 years. This cut-off (colonial rule) has done a lot of damage to us.

"After independence we should have come out of this mentality but unfortunately it had gripped the nation like anything. They consider our historical pride to be a slave. I believe that unless we feel proud of our heritage and culture, we will not feel the urge to preserve it.

Returning the diamond and other treasures is a top priority for Narendra Modi
Returning the diamond and other treasures is a top priority for Narendra Modi. Picture: Getty

Indian officials believe that returning these treasures could help forge a stronger national identity.

Ms Pandeya said earlier: "Antiquities have both physical and intangible value, they are part of the continuity of cultural heritage, of community and national identity.

Read more: Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Read more: Giving back Elgin Marbles 'would be a slippery and dangerous road' sparking mass exodus of artefacts, says minister

"By robbing these artefacts, you are robbing this value, and breaking the continuity of knowledge and community."

Oxford's Ashmolean Museum has already been approached about returning a bronze idol taken from a temple in southern India. The British Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum will also face claims for Indian artefacts, as well as charities like the National Trust.

Caller thinks 'ship has sailed' when it comes to Koh-i-noor diamond

Some museums in the UK are bound by law not to give away any of their artefacts. Charities do not face the same restrictions.

India is not the only country that claims the Koh-i-Noor. The governments of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran have also said the diamond belongs to their respective countries.

Meanwhile the UK claims that the diamond was obtained legally in an 1846 treaty.

The diamond is in the Queen Mother's crown, which Queen Camilla did not wear at King Charles' coronation to avoid upsetting India.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

One boy has died and three have been rescued

Boy dies after being hauled from a river, with three other teens rescued from the water by police

Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Kyauk Phyu township in Rakhine State

Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory – Zelensky

Paetongtarn Shinawatra casts her vote at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold

Children shelter from rain

Bangladesh and Myanmar brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Military honours for Ukrainian president as he visits Germany

Myleene Klass wants to run as an MP

Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Berlin to meet German leaders and discuss arms deliveries

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a child

Rebekah Vardy 'was sexually abused aged 12' in her Jehovah's Witness family, with attack 'covered up by church elders'

Turkey Elections

Turkey’s elections for presidency and parliament under way

Nurses want a 10% pay rise

Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Rishi Sunak has vowed to secure as many barges as necessary to house migrants

Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism

Willougby is said to have taken the decision to 'cut ties' from Schofield

Holly Willoughby 'cuts ties' from This Morning co-host Philip Schofield, as 'decision expected today' on Monday's show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Berlin to discuss arms deliveries with leaders

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
Sir Keir Starmer is planning to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election, it is reported.

Labour plan to allow millions of EU citizens to vote

Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic in Iowa

Republican DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Railroad track and the Gate of Death, the main entrance at the former Nazi-German Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, January 27, 2022.

Auschwitz condemns 'disrespectful' ice cream stand set up outside former concentration camp
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing talk show of being toxic workplace

Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican

Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site of an air strike that the Israeli military said targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad member, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

Islamic Jihad leader says ceasefire reached with Israel

An internal inquiry has been launched after several cables onboard a next-generation Royal Navy warship were "damaged intentionally", defence contractor BAE systems has said.

Sabotage probe launched after cables on Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow 'damaged intentionally'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house
William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit