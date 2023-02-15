Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

15 February 2023, 10:41

By Abbie Reynolds

The caller, who is a fan of the monarchy, told Nick Ferrari people shouldn't be concerned by historical artefacts.

In May 2023, King Charles III will be coronated at Westminster Abbey in London. In attendance, the King's wife Camilla, Queen Consort will be wearing a recycled crown "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency", this will be the late Queen Mary's.

The crown has been removed from display in the Tower of London for modifications ahead of the ceremony and the palace has confirmed the Koh-i-Noor diamond will be removed from the item.

A Nick Ferrari caller shunned the palace's decision, arguing: "People should concentrate on making this country great rather than talking about what their great, great, great, great grandparents have done."

The Koh-i-Noor has been dubbed controversial because India has claimed to be its rightful owner. Many believe that it was gifted to the United Kingdom but others argue it was unlawfully stolen.

After insisting that anything obtained during the construction of the Commonwealth should not be given back, the caller went on to demand we sell the Indian diamond to fund UK poverty.

Nick suggested that it wasn't a great idea and the caller returned to the topic at hand, saying: "Everybody's got a lot of anger, I mean this was hundreds of years ago, it's just ridiculous when's it going to stop?"

The caller said he sees the monarchy as an institution which makes Britain "great".

"Then surely the coronation of the King with his Queen is of a degree of importance... so is it not important what she [the Queen Consort] has on her head?"

The caller took a moment t to think and concluded: "No, it's not"

