Is it Sean Connery or even Mariah Carey? Interactive map reveals most 'notable' person from your hometown

Have you ever wondered who is the most famous person from your hometown?

This newly-created interactive map will tell you the most 'notable' person to be born closest to where you are from.

It covers regions, towns and cities all around the world - so wherever you're from, you can see the most notable person to walk your streets.

And the further you zoom in the more names appear, so you can see in as much detail as you want.

The map reveals the most famous person from Belfast is C. S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, and Sean Connery was the most notable person born in Edinburgh.

Famous people from New York include singer Mariah Carey, actor Tom Cruise and actress Emma Roberts.

And on the other side of the world, the map reveals the most famous person to be born in Motihari, India, was writer George Orwell, and in Cambodia it is the dictator Pol Pot.

You can filter the names by their category, so you can view just those in culture, science & discovery, leadership, or sports & games.

And if your geography isn't that good, you can view the map with just the place names on.

View the interactive map here.