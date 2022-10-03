Iranian leader claims he's 'heartbroken' by death of Mahsa Amini but blames US and Israel for violent protests

3 October 2022, 17:48

The supreme leader of Iran has blamed the US and Israel for protests that have broken out over Mahsa Amini's death
The supreme leader of Iran has blamed the US and Israel for protests that have broken out over Mahsa Amini's death. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Iranian supreme leader has said he is "heartbroken" by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody - but blamed the US and Israel for violent protests that have erupted across the country since.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Amini, a student, was arrested by police for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with the government's strict standards.

She died in custody in Tehran, with her family claiming she was beaten - but officials claimed the 22-year-old died of a heart attack.

The incident has sparked protests against the Islamic Republic's treatment of women, both in the country and across the world.

Read more: Cyclist 'murdered' by four men who chased him down the street after he collided with their car

Read more: Five police wounded after being pelted with bricks during clashes with anti-Iran protesters in London

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has today publicly responded to the disorder, saying Ms Amini's death "left us heartbroken" but claiming the unrest on the US and Israel.

"This rioting was planned," he told a cadre of police students in Tehran.

"I say clearly that these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees."

Mr Khamenei said the protests were planned by people who are "not ordinary Iranians" and said citizens were "defenceless against thuds, robbers and extortionists" because people were attacking police.

The supreme leader said the protests were planned by the US and Israel
The supreme leader said the protests were planned by the US and Israel. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Iran's parliamentary speaker warned protests could destabilise the country, and urged security forces to deal harshly with those who he said endanger public order.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told legislators that unlike the current protests, which he said were aimed at toppling the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms.

"The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing (the system)," he said.

"I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilising and toppling (of institutions)."

Read more: Britain faces blackout: 'Significant risk' of UK gas supply emergency, energy regulator warns

Read more: Man to stand trial next year accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, in Liverpool

Posts on social media showed there were scattered anti-government protests in Tehran and running clashes with security forces in other towns on Sunday, even as the government moved to partly or entirely block internet connectivity and access to social media apps.

Protesters are venting their anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic.

They have also tapped into a deep well of grievances including the country's surging prices, high unemployment, social restrictions and political repression.

They rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution.

Demonstrations against Ms Amini's death have also taken place in other countries including Turkey, Lebanon, France and the UK.

Iranian state TV has reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the demonstrations began on September 17.

An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being taken into police custody
Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being taken into police custody. Picture: Alamy

Mr Qalibaf is a former influential commander in the paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

Along with the president and the head of the judiciary, he is one of three ranking officials who deal with all important issues of the nation.

The three meet regularly and sometimes meet with MR Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters.

Mr Qalibaf said he believes many of those taking part in recent protests had no intention of seeking to overthrow the government in the beginning and claimed foreign-based opposition groups were fomenting protests aimed at tearing down the system.

Read more: Yorkshire woman ‘liked the attention’ she received producing child sexual abuse material for online ‘predators’

Read more: Iran's anti-hijab protests escalate as death toll rises to nine in the wake of woman's death in custody

Iranian authorities have not presented evidence for their allegations of foreign involvement in the protests.

"Creating chaos in the streets will weaken social integrity, jeopardising the economy while increasing pressure and sanctions by the enemy," Mr Qalibaf said, referring to long-standing US sanctions on Iran.

He promised to "amend the structures and methods of the morality police" to prevent a recurrence of what happened to Ms Amini.

His remarks came after a closed meeting of parliament and a brief rally by lawmakers to voice support for Khamenei and the police, chanting "death to hypocrites", a reference to Iranian opposition groups.

The statement by Mr Qalibaf is seen as an appeal to Iranians to stop their protests while supporting police and the security apparatus.

Desmonstrations have taken place across the world, with women burning hijabs and cutting their hair to protest the Islamic Republic's treatment on women
Desmonstrations have taken place across the world, with women burning hijabs and cutting their hair to protest the Islamic Republic's treatment on women. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the hard-line Kayhan daily newspaper said on Sunday that knife-carrying protesters attacked the newspaper building Saturday and shattered windows with rocks. It said they left when Guard members were deployed to the site.

Protests resumed on Sunday in several cities including Mashhad, according to social media reports, and Tehran's Sharif Industrial University, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Witnesses said security was tight in the areas nearby Tehran University and its central areas as hundreds of riot police and plain clothes officers were stationed on junctions and squares.

Ms Amini was an Iranian Kurd and the protests first erupted in Kurdish areas.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The government's U-turn marks “beginning of an unravelling”

Tory backlash on the horizon says Nick Timothy, as government U-turn marks the 'beginning of an unravelling'

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actress and activist who declined Marlon Brando's 1973 Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 75.

Actress who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar, Sacheen Littlefeather, dies aged 75

Rachel Reeves told Andrew Marr some Tory MPs were "unhappy" with Kwasi Kwarteng's plans

'We'll work with whoever we need to': Shadow Chancellor hints Labour is in talks with Tory rebels to defeat mini Budget

Going forward, most Quality Street chocolates will be wrapped in a paper coated in a special vegetable-based wax, instead of the plastic currently used.

Quality Street axes plastic wrappers after 86 years in green drive

Thousands turned out for the event

Man, 36, dies after collapsing just three miles from the end of the London Marathon

Chivers was convicted at Hull Crown Court

Yorkshire woman ‘liked the attention’ she received producing child sexual abuse material for online ‘predators’

Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK had experienced 'a little turbulence' as a result of his mini Budget

'What a day': Chancellor admits mini Budget caused 'a little turbulence' after govt U-turn on 45p tax plan

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for much of the northern half of the UK.

'Danger to life' warning issued by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter Britain

Nadine Dorries said Liz Truss should call a general election after causing "widespread dismay" by scrapping policies

Nadine Dorries calls for a general election and accuses Liz Truss of not having a mandate for her policies

The 21-year-old cyclist was hit by a car in Slough, before being chased on foot and fatally attacked by its occupants

Cyclist 'murdered' by four men who chased him down the street after he collided with their car

King Charles III greets crowds in Scotland

Charles meets Nicola Sturgeon, as Dunfermline visit marks first royal appointment since Queen's funeral

A train belonging to a Russian nuclear department was seen moving through Russia

Russian nuclear train 'a signal to the West' after fears over how Putin will defend annexed Ukrainian regions

Power plant UK and picture of gas bills

Britain faces blackout: 'Significant risk' of UK gas supply emergency, energy regulator warns

Ten people were killed in collisions involving e-scooters - all of them e-scooter riders.

E-scooter crashes triple in a year and ten riders killed, government figures reveal

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore. Picture: End Private Jets/Twitter

Police make arrest after Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial defaced with faeces

A man in his thirties discovered 30 black packages washed up on a beach, with contents inside which 'looked like pure cocaine'.

Weekend walker stumbles on £90 million haul of cocaine washed up on Welsh beach

Latest News

See more Latest News

Burkina Faso soldiers

West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

Linedy Genao, who will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bad Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his Cinderella to Broadway

Relief camp in Pakistan

UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian troops claim new gains over Russia amid continued offensive

Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies aged 75

Svante Paabo

Nobel Prize for scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Protest in Turkey

Iran’s supreme leader blames US over protests following woman’s death

Pipeline damage

Swedish navy sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

Mark Wahlberg House Fire

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

Household water bills to fall as result of fines imposed on suppliers

Water companies told to hand back £150m to customers over pollution and sewer problems

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London