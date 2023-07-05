Man charged with double murder of boy, 15, and man, 23, in Islington 'music video killings'

5 July 2023, 07:25 | Updated: 5 July 2023, 07:26

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington
The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington. Picture: LBC/Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenage boy and an adult victim at a north London music video shoot last week.

Abel Chunda, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A teenage boy, 17, who cannot be named, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and has since been released on bail.

It comes as the 15-year-old victim has been named as Leonardo Reid, a local boy.

Leonardo died at the scene in Elthorne Road, Archway after the stabbing at 11.30pm on Thursday, June 29.

Read more: Boy, 15, and man, 23 killed 'during music video shoot' as police launch double murder probe in north London

Read more: Two arrested over stabbing of boy, 15, and man, 23, in north London

Leonardo Reid
Leonardo Reid. Picture: Met Police

The 23-year-old man - who has not been named - was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A third knife victim, 28, was found at a nearby property with a stab injury that was not life threatening.

Chunda, of Highgate Hill, has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was later released with no further action.

A 15 year old and a 23 year old man were fatally stabbed
A 15 year old and a 23 year old man were fatally stabbed. Picture: LBC

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a "commotion" broke out late on Thursday.

One said: “There was filming and then all hell let loose. There were a lot of kids, some very young hanging around. It’s a tragedy.”

Speaking at the scene last week, MP Jeremy Corbyn, who lives close by, said he was "deeply shocked".

"Two more lives lost, another suffering seriously injured in hospital and a sense of shock that’s yet another knife attack in our community," Mr Corbyn told LBC.

"A knife attack anywhere is a terrible thing. I get messages every day from police when there is a knife attack in my area - most of them do not result in serious injury or death but nevertheless they are still incredibly dangerous.

"So the message needs to be carrying knives doesn’t solve anything, doesn’t protect you, and is more likely to make you vulnerable to an attack.

"But it's also about saying to young people we need your inclusion, we need your imagination, we need your brightness, we need your ideas to build a strong community.

"Attacking each other with knives does not build a strong community it divides us."

Read more: Violence and looting spreads across France after police ‘execution’ of teenager - as Macron parties with Elton

Read more: Zac Goldsmith quits government accusing Rishi Sunak of 'apathy' over the environment

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella trust, told LBC: “It’s a tragedy beyond words.

“I’m devastated, depressed. We have got tackle this issue. We’ve got to come together to tackle this, “ he said.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Jeremy Corbyn at the scene of the stabbing in Islington this morning
Jeremy Corbyn at the scene of the stabbing in Islington this morning. Picture: LBC

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised in the area.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

"We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

"I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 June.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amanda Pritchard said the NHS will 'adapt to meet the needs of the next generation'

'We’ll meet the needs of the next generation': NHS chief hails 75th anniversary but admits challenging future lies ahead

Johnny Mercer's wife did not hold back on Carol Vorderman

Johnny Mercer's wife brands Tory critic Carol Vorderman a 'celebrity attack dog who knows nothing about politics'

Jean Messiha

Far-right figure ends crowdfunder for officer detained over shot teenager

Ellis Heather has been jailed

Dramatic police chase footage shows 'curious cops' haul down gun-toting rapper in west London front garden

Workers clean up flood debris

15 killed by floods in south-western China

Boris Becker is accused of hiding his horses in the bedroom

Boris Becker 'hid horses in his bedroom' to hide them from debt collectors, wife claims

Chesney Hawkes hailed his pilot a 'hero' after his plane plunged 20,000 feet

Singer Chesney Hawkes tells of terror when plane plunged 20,000 feet before emergency landing

New York state beaches

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island

Exclusive
Wes Streeting described the NHS spending as "shocking"

NHS trusts spend 'shocking' £46m on recruitment agencies and consultants

John Berylson has died aged 70

'Beloved' Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson dies aged 70 in 'tragic accident'

Morale in the NHS is at an all-time low, says NHS hospital boss

Morale in the NHS is at an all-time low says NHS hospital boss, as it turns 75

Frontline NHS staff will rub shoulders with royalty in a special ceremony to mark the institution's 75th anniversary.

Happy Birthday NHS: Edward and Sophie to attend service to mark 75 years of the National Health Service

Israel Palestinians

Israel completes withdrawal after two-day raid into militant stronghold

Australia Hong Kong National Security Law

Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

The Titan made a "really loud" noise

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush dismissed crew report of 'really loud bang' on Titan sub saying all vessels make noise

Koreas Tensions

North Korean satellite not capable of spying from space

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wedding package includes 100 chicken nuggets and 100 cheeseburgers

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with burgers and McNuggets

Boris Johnson has been cleared of further lockdown breaches at Chequers - the PM's country residence

Boris cleared of further lockdown breaches - but Partygate accuser faces own investigation as Met probe two 'parties'
Five people died in a catastrophic implosion while on the Titan sub in June

Titan sub was badly damaged after being struck by lightning, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush reveals in resurfaced interview
Hot Dog Eating Contest

Partygoers across US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July

TV presenter Fiona Phillips

'This disease has ravaged my family': TV presenter Fiona Phillips reveals she's battling Alzheimer's disease aged 62
Israel Palestinians

Israeli troops begin leaving Jenin camp as heavy fighting continues

Nearly every train ticket office in England could close, it has been suggested

Hundreds of train ticket offices across England set to close under new plans

A former passenger previously revealed his experience on the sub.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush told previous passengers to 'sleep' when sub battery went 'kaput' for 24 hours
Five Tory councils are challenging Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion in the High Court

Sadiq Khan 'lacks the legal powers' to expand London's ULEZ, High Court told

A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name

Captain Tom's daughter ordered to demolish spa and pool complex at £1.2m home - as foundation stops taking donations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Plans to relocate the pair have been "shelved".

Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery
Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter
A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit