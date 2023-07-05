Man charged with double murder of boy, 15, and man, 23, in Islington 'music video killings'

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington. Picture: LBC/Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenage boy and an adult victim at a north London music video shoot last week.

Abel Chunda, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A teenage boy, 17, who cannot be named, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and has since been released on bail.

It comes as the 15-year-old victim has been named as Leonardo Reid, a local boy.

Leonardo died at the scene in Elthorne Road, Archway after the stabbing at 11.30pm on Thursday, June 29.

Leonardo Reid. Picture: Met Police

The 23-year-old man - who has not been named - was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A third knife victim, 28, was found at a nearby property with a stab injury that was not life threatening.

Chunda, of Highgate Hill, has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was later released with no further action.

A 15 year old and a 23 year old man were fatally stabbed. Picture: LBC

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a "commotion" broke out late on Thursday.

One said: “There was filming and then all hell let loose. There were a lot of kids, some very young hanging around. It’s a tragedy.”

Speaking at the scene last week, MP Jeremy Corbyn, who lives close by, said he was "deeply shocked".

"Two more lives lost, another suffering seriously injured in hospital and a sense of shock that’s yet another knife attack in our community," Mr Corbyn told LBC.

"A knife attack anywhere is a terrible thing. I get messages every day from police when there is a knife attack in my area - most of them do not result in serious injury or death but nevertheless they are still incredibly dangerous.

"So the message needs to be carrying knives doesn’t solve anything, doesn’t protect you, and is more likely to make you vulnerable to an attack.

"But it's also about saying to young people we need your inclusion, we need your imagination, we need your brightness, we need your ideas to build a strong community.

"Attacking each other with knives does not build a strong community it divides us."

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella trust, told LBC: “It’s a tragedy beyond words.

“I’m devastated, depressed. We have got tackle this issue. We’ve got to come together to tackle this, “ he said.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Jeremy Corbyn at the scene of the stabbing in Islington this morning. Picture: LBC

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised in the area.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.

"We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

"I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 June.