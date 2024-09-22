Israeli strikes 'hit 400 Hezbollah sites', as Lebanese militants return fire, after Beirut attack death toll rises to 45

22 September 2024, 08:08

Israel and Lebanon have been trading heavy fire in recent days
Israel and Lebanon have been trading heavy fire in recent days. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Israel claims to have struck 400 Hezbollah sites over the past day, with Lebanon also targeting over 100 rockets across its southern border, as the conflict that ignited this week continues to rage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israel said Hezbollah had targeted 115 civilian sites around its northern city of Haifa. At least four people were wounded, the IDF said, with buildings and cars also damaged.

Hezbollah claimed that it was attacking a military site.

Meanwhile Israel also reported that it had hit 400 sites in Lebanon that it said belonged to the Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli military said in a statement: "IDF strikes will continue and will intensify against the Hezbollah terrorist organization." Israel claimed on Saturday that it had almost completely dismantled Hezbollah's leadership.

Read more: Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes

Read more: Israel’s Strategy Is Forcing Hezbollah into Tough Decisions

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday
Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

The death toll of the Israeli strike on Lebanon on Friday rose to 45, Lebanese officials said on Sunday morning.

The conflict, which has been rumbling at a lower level since October 7 last year, escalated after electronic devices exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Many onlookers have attributed responsibility for the exploding devices to Israeli intelligence, but this has not been confirmed publicly.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, in northern Israel, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, in northern Israel, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner). Picture: Alamy

The rockets fired by Hezbollah on Sunday streaked over a wider and deeper area of northern Israel than previous volleys and set off air raid sirens across the region, with the military stating some were fired "toward civilian areas", pointing to a possible escalation after previous barrages had mainly been aimed at military targets.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said it treated four people for shrapnel wounds, including a 76-year-old man who was moderately wounded near Haifa, where buildings were damaged and cars set on fire.

It was not immediately clear if the damage was caused by a rocket or an Israeli interceptor.

Smoke billows at the site of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Zawtar on September 21
Smoke billows at the site of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Zawtar on September 21. Picture: Getty

The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed at least 45 people, including two of the Lebanese militant group's senior leaders as well as women and children.

The militants were already reeling from a sophisticated attack using thousands of explosive personal devices just days earlier.

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on September 22
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on September 22. Picture: Getty

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire since the outbreak of the war in Gaza nearly a year ago when the militant group began firing rockets in solidarity with the Palestinians and its fellow Iran-backed ally Hamas.

Tensions have steadily escalated in recent weeks, raising fears of all-out war in the region.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Tabas mine in Iran

Dozens dead after explosion at coal mine in Iran, with more workers left trapped inside

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel

Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets across Israel as fears of war mount

Exclusive
An e-bike fire gutted the home of Simon Bradshaw

'There's nothing left': Horror as e-bike battery fire guts family home, as fire brigade call outs soar

Prosecutors twice failed to bring sexual assault charges against Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed twice escaped sexual assault charges, prosecutors admit, as nearly 200 women come forward

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Dissanayake leads early official vote count in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

UN General Assembly Security

New York interim police commissioner says federal authorities searched his homes

APTOPIX Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Hezbollah confirms more than a dozen operatives killed in Israeli strikes

Israel Palestinians Al Jazeera

Israel raids, shuts down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

APTOPIX Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Kiwi pilot freed after 19 months in rebel captivity in Indonesia’s Papua region

Haiti Kenya

Kenyan president visits Haiti as part of international effort to fight gangs

Amy Dowden at the National Television Awards

Strictly's Amy Dowden delighted with 'perfect comeback' after return to ballroom floor following cancer treatment

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vowes after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

Father, 45, caught smuggling £1m cannabis at Heathrow Airport after flying with children from Bangkok

Father, 45, caught smuggling £1m cannabis in suitcases at Heathrow Airport after flying with children from Bangkok

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation

Black and white photo of Kathryn Crosby and Bing Crosby

Kathryn Crosby, actress and widow of Oscar-winner Bing Crosby, dies aged 90

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Death toll from Israeli air strike on Beirut rises to 37

Two men in dark suits shake hands

Centre-right government announced in France two months after divisive elections

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman
Madonna with a black veil over her face

Madonna makes veiled entrance to Dolce & Gabbana for show marking 1990s heyday

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy scrutinised over ‘sex crimes’ as questions arise over his music’s future

Worker sacked after calling cutomer 't***' in accidental email mix-up is awarded £5k in unfair dismissal claim

Worker sacked after calling customer 't***' in accidental email mix-up is awarded £5k in unfair dismissal claim
British summer to go out with a bang as thunderstorms and showers hit UK while Met Office issues urgent warnings

British summer to go out with a bang as thunderstorms and showers hit UK and Met Office issues urgent warnings
The 50-year-old ex-Army officer was missing from the Newcastle area since early Thursday afternoon

NHS colleagues pay tribute to Geordie Hospital star Katherine Watson who helped hospital patients and staff through Covid
Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes

Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes
Consumers who buy their food at convenience stores could be paying up to a fifth more than at larger branches of the same supermarket

True cost of going to small supermarkets rather than big shops revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit