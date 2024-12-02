Israel threatens 'harsh response' after Hezbollah fires at IDF in 'ceasefire violation'

Israel fired on people "suspected of breaching" its ceasefire with Hezbollah last week
Picture: Alamy, Getty

Israel's foreign minister has threatened a "harsh response" after Hezbollah fired towards an Israeli military post in disputed territory in Lebanon.

The projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported, Israel said.

Hezbollah said it fired projectiles as a "defensive and warning response" after what it called "repeated violations" of the ceasefire deal by Israel.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said: "We promised to act against any ceasefire violation by Hezbollah - and that is exactly what we will do.

"Hezbollah's fire towards an IDF post on Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded the incident a "serious violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

"Israel will respond to it with force," he said.

"We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah, whether minor or severe."

Hezbollah has accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire 50 times since the deal was agreed.

Pentagon spokesman, Major General Patrick Ryder, said: "Broadly speaking, it is our assessment that despite some of these incidents that we are seeing, the ceasefire is holding,"

It comes just days after Israel confirmed it had fired at "suspects" in Lebanon, less than 48 hours after the ceasefire had been signed.

The Israel Defence Forces said in a statement: "Over the past hour, several suspects were identified arriving with vehicles to a number of areas in southern Lebanon, breaching the conditions of the ceasefire.

The IDF opened fire toward them."The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement."

The ceasefire, which is intended to be permanent, marked an important step forward in diplomatic efforts to restore peace to the Middle East.

But despite the agreement, the Israel Defence Forces warned residents of southern Lebanon, close to the border with Israel, not to return home until they had been told it was safe.

More than 100,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced by the war, along with around 60,000 Israelis.

The militant Palestinian group has said it is ready to agree a “serious” deal and prisoner exchange with Israel in the wake of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," a senior official told AFP.

This is not the first time Hamas has called for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the group working with mediators for several months to agree terms for a truce with Israel.

