Israeli hostage 'killed by guard' in Gaza as Keir Starmer calls for ceasefire talks

By Henry Moore

An Israeli hostage has been shot dead by his guard as two women held in Gaza were seriously injured, Hamas said on Monday.

Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades, said committees will be set up to investigate the two separate incidents.

This marks the first time an Israeli hostage has been killed by their guard, Ubaida said on Telegram.

In a post on X, Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said: " At this stage there is no intelligence document to confirm or refute Hamas' allegations.

"We continue to investigate the credibility of the statement and will provide information where we have it."

These reports came hours after Sir Keir Starmer joined world leaders in calling for "de-escalation and regional stability" in the Middle East.

In a joint statement signed by Sir Keir, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the leaders urged Iran not to "jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages" in Gaza.

In the statement, the three leaders said they "welcome the tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”

"We have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability," they added.

"The fighting must end now and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released."

Around 120 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, as Israel continues its war following Hamas’ October 7 attack.

More than 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory offensive, according to the Hamas run health ministry.

These reports come less than a week after an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school-turned-shelter killed at least 80 people.

More than 289 people were injured in the attack on the densely populated southern city of Khan Younis, which hit tents that were occupied by refugees seeking shelter, the ministry claimed.

The Israeli military said it is looking into the incident, the Reuters news agency reports.