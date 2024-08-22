'There's two sides to every story': Jermaine Jenas breaks silence after being fired from Match of the Day

By Will Conroy and Henry Moore

Jermaine Jenas has broken his silence after being sacked by the BBC following complaints of "inappropriate behaviour."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been dropped by the corporation for which he presented The One Show and appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day.

Jenas, 41, was tipped by many to succeed Gary Lineker as presenter of the BBC's flagship football programme.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting lineup."

Jenas was sacked following complaints of inappropriate behaviour a few weeks ago and has been removed from agency MC Saatchi's website, according to reports.

But the former Premier League star has hit back at the reported allegations, claiming "there are two sides to every story."

Jenas' sacking followed allegations involving digital communications such as texts. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Jenas said: "Right now I can’t talk about it.

"I can tell you I’m not happy - there are two sides to every story - and I’m going to be speaking with my lawyers on the issue."

The complaints involve digital communications such as texts, leading to the BBC taking action after he was last on air earlier in the summer.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing probe into Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice row to announce findings ‘within days’

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing pro 'sacked' after claims of gross misconduct towards former partner Zara McDermott

One source has reportedly said: "It all came as a massive shock but his colleagues have now been told the news and he won't be back.

"His colleagues are stunned, they didn't see it coming at all. They were kept in the dark to start with. They couldn't believe it when they found out."

Another source said: "This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC.

"After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract."

A BBC spokesperson confirmed 'Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up'. Picture: Alamy

Jenas has a presenting role at talkSport and was live on air when the news broke of his sacking.

Jenas earned £190,000 - £194,999 at the BBC for his work on the FA Cup, Match of the Day and the World Cup.

His work on The One Show was for BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial production company, so his salary is not in the public domain.

Jenas is also employed by TNT Sports who told the BBC they were not making any comment.