Actor John Clegg who starred in Dad's Army and It Ain't Half Hot Mum dies aged 90

Actor John Clegg, best known for his role as La Di Da Gunner Graham in the BBC sitcom It Ain't Half Hot Mum, has died at the age of 90.

A veteran of British television, Clegg also appeared in the much-loved comedy series Dad's Army.

He passed away peacefully in care and is said will be deeply missed by his friends from the theatre, his friends in Chichester, and his family.

He was the husband of the late Mavis Pugh and the brother of Anne and Mary, both of whom have also passed away.

The British Comedy Society have said they were "saddened" to learn of his death.

From the TV show It Aint 'ALF 'Ot Mum. Picture: Alamy

A private funeral service is scheduled for August 29th in Chichester, West Sussex.

After his role in It Ain't Half Hot Mum, Clegg made a number of appearances in television and film including Dad's Army, Are You Being Served? and Bless This House.

He also took on the role of Clifford Howes in the soap opera Crossroads in 1978.

Clegg was born in 1934 in Murree, British India (present-day Pakistan) to English parents.

He was a student at RADA and later joined the Watford Palace Theatre Company where he met many of his future co-stars, including Michael Knowles, Donald Hewlett, and Mavis Pugh - whom he married in 1959.

