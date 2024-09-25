Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

This Princess of Wales has returned to work and is planning her annual Christmas concert after completing chemotherapy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Princess Kate, 42, met with palace aids to discuss the much-anticipated carol service.

This marked her second meeting since finishing her cancer treatment.

According to reports, the future Queen will film the fourth Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey in December, with the show set to air on Christmas Eve.

Read more: Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

It comes less than a week after Kate was seen in public for the first time since her treatment for cancer ended.

Kate, with her husband the Prince of Wales, joined the King and Queen at church in Balmoral on Sunday.

She earlier confirmed in a video shared earlier this month that she would go back to public duties after her chemotherapy treatment ended.

Kate Middleton announces she has completed her chemotherapy treatment

In the video, Kate said: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

She had been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February with the King beginning his cancer care earlier that month following his diagnosis after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

While receiving treatment, Kate had been undertaking some work behind the scenes, meeting with her staff and representatives from the centre but these were not officially recorded.

Catherine, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon, 2024. Picture: Getty

The princess took some time away from public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer.

She attended the King's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in June and the following month presented the winning trophy in the men's Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

She was also seen joining William, Charles and Camilla at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in August.