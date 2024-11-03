Tory leader Kemi Badenoch appoints Rebecca Harris as chief whip in first appointment since win

Rebecca Harris has been appointed Conservative chief whip, according to her predecessor Stuart Andrew. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Kemi Badenoch has appointed Castle Point MP Rebecca Harris as Tory chief whip in her first appointment since she won the leadership of her party.

Ms Harris's predecessor Stuart Andrew announced the appointment on X on Sunday.

In a post on X, Mr Andrew said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Conservative Party chief whip.

"Rebecca Harris is a great friend and a brilliant whip. I wish her all the best in the role."

The MP for Castle Point in Essex has been a Conservative whip since 2018.

There has been no official announcement from the party, with further appointments expected before Tuesday.

The appointment comes as former business secretary Ms Badenoch was declared the winner at an event in central London on Saturday, defeating rival Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388.

The North West Essex MP will replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition and seek to chart a path back to power for the Tories after their disastrous election defeat in July.

She is the first Black person to lead a British political party and the fourth female Conservative leader.