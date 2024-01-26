King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing an operation for his 'enlarged prostate'

King Charles visited Kate in the London Clinic before undergoing his own procedure for an enlarged prostate. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

King Charles visited Princess Kate in hospital after arriving with Queen Camilla as he prepares to have treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch will be treated at the London Clinic - where his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales remains after undergoing abdominal surgery.

It is understood that Charles went in to see Kate this morning before he going in for his own treatment.

The King will undergo a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition - and has postponed his engagements for a recuperation period.

Media gather outside the private London Clinic as King Charles III is admitted for prostate treatment, the same hospital where Princess Catherine had her surgery. Picture: Alamy

He was driven away from Clarence House just after 8.30am, having arrived yesterday following his return to London by helicopter from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

It comes as the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. Kate is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter.

Queen Camilla received get well cards for King Charles on a visit to Swindon earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

Camilla is said to have told 'workaholic' Charles to 'slow down.' He carried out 516 engagements.

She has also been reassuring the public about his health, saying on a trip to Swindon on Monday that the King was 'fine'. In addition, Camilla said he was 'fine' and 'looking forward to getting back to work' while visiting an art gallery in Aberdeen last Thursday.

In a statement last Wednesday Buckingham Palace said: 'In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

The London Clinic where Charles and Kate are being treated. Picture: Alamy

It is understood Charles was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had undergone the surgery, but confirmed it was not related in any way to cancer.

Prince William has visited Kate at the London Clinic every day since the surgery on January 16. It is understood that their three children have not joined him at her bedside.