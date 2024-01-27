King Charles spends second day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

27 January 2024, 10:33

King Charles is spending a second day in hospital after his surgery on Friday.
By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles will spend a second day in hospital following his successful prostate surgery on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The monarch was treated at the London Clinic - where his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales is staying after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The Queen told reporters "he's fine, thank you" as she left on Friday afternoon.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King spent the night in hospital.

It is not known how long he is expected to stay in the hospital, but reports suggest he could remain there over the weekend.

It is understood that Charles went in to see Kate this morning before going in for his own treatment.

The King underwent a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition - and has postponed his engagements for a recuperation period.

Camilla stayed by Charles’ side as she accompanied him for his morning procedure on Friday.

The King was was driven away from Clarence House just after 8.30am on Friday, having arrived on Thursday following his return to London by helicopter from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

The Princess of Wales remains in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. Kate is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter.

Camilla is said to have told 'workaholic' Charles to 'slow down.' He carried out 516 engagements last year.

She has also been reassuring the public about his health, saying on a trip to Swindon on Monday that the King was "fine". In addition, Camilla said he was "looking forward to getting back to work" while visiting an art gallery in Aberdeen last Thursday.

In a statement last Wednesday Buckingham Palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

It is understood Charles was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had undergone the surgery, but confirmed it was not related in any way to cancer.

Prince William has visited Kate at the London Clinic every day since the surgery on January 16. It is understood that their three children have not joined him at her bedside.

