King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Will Conroy

The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago to meet the latest successful recruits.

Charles, 76, was reportedly in good spirits as he arrived at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines in Lympstone, near Exeter, Devon on Friday.

He attended the training centre in 1974 to complete three days of commando training there as part of his pilot training.

The King, who is Captain General of the Royal Marines, met his troops and presented the King's Badge and a Green Beret to two trainees.

Addressing the recruits, he said: “As your Captain General, I can only express my pride in each and every one of you, together with my admiration for passing such a demanding course.

“We are fortunate indeed to be able to rely on you, as well as on those families here today who so loyally support you.”

It was the first time a king has presented the badge since his grandfather, King George VI, in 1939.

It is given to the recruits who most impress during training and this year it was awarded to Osian Stephens from Colwyn, North Wales and Joseph Ryan from Merseyside.

Marine Stephens, 20, was selected despite previously picking up a serious injury. After ten months recuperating, he resumed his training this autumn and completed his final five weeks to earn the badge.

“This moment will stay with me forever. I know the last time a King presented the King's Badge was back in 1939, it's quite daunting to think that I will be only the second Royal Marine to enjoy that honour,” he said.

The King also met 100-year-old D-Day veteran Norman Ashford, a coxswain on a landing craft who did numerous runs up Gold Beach.

Mr Ashford said: “It was a great honour to meet the King, I haven't met royalty before and I just turned 100 on the 10th. It was a great pleasure to be back at the Commando Training Centre.”

His Majesty was also presented with a picture of himself tackling the high ropes at the training centre, while he watched recruits perform the same manoeuvre.