'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

4 November 2021, 09:35 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 09:55

By Daisy Stephens

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng clashed with Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, avoiding a question about Boris Johnson's private plane back from COP26 five times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick asked Mr Kwarteng at breakfast today: "What do you suppose the image of the Conservative party is this morning, as we see that the Prime Minister - who's been lecturing us about having heat pumps in our back garden, wearing extra woolies and it's one minute to midnight - decided to use a private jet to get from Glasgow to London so he could have dinner with one of his chums at the Garrick Club.

"What does that look like to you?"

Mr Kwarteng said: "All I would say is that we had 120 world leaders here in Glasgow on Monday, an event which was extraordinary, unprecedented in our history, and all of those leaders, most of them, flew back to obviously where they come from. I don't know about the Prime Minister's dining arrangements."

Read more: Boris Johnson took private plane back to London from COP26 climate summit

Nick outlined reports about how Boris Johnson landed at Stansted Airport and was escorted by two black range rovers to the Garrick Club in Covent Garden, where he met Lord Charles Moore, who used to be Mr Johnson's editor at the Daily Telegraph - a notorious climate-sceptic.

Nick then asked if Mr Kwarteng needed more information in order to answer the question, to which Mr Kwarteng said: "What I think does look very impressive is the fact that we've got 190 countries and institutions signed up to phasing coal out of electricity generation, I think the summit is very successful."

Nick accused Mr Kwarteng of "dodging the question", and again asked: "How does it look?"

Mr Kwarteng said: "What I'm saying, Nick, is that in the overall fight against climate change, no country is doing more than the UK and no leader, no global leader, is doing more to fight climate change."

Nick asked if that 'allowed' the Prime Minister to take a private jet, to which the Business Secretary replied: "It doesn't allow anyone to do anything."

"Ah, so you agree he shouldn't have taken a private plane?" Challenged Nick in his fourth attempt to gauge the minister's views on the Prime Minister's decision.

Read more: Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

Read more: Tory MP loses her job after abstaining on Owen Paterson vote

"No, all I'm saying is that he came here on a plane and as I understand he flew back which is what every other leader pretty much did when they came here," said Mr Kwarteng.

"But that doesn't mean we're not seriously fighting climate change."

In a last ditch attempt, Nick then asked Mr Kwarteng to "accept" that it "is not a good look" for the Prime Minister to take a private jet from a climate change summit when other means of transport were available.

"All I'm saying is that we're working tirelessly to fight climate change, you want to talk about dinners and the Garrick club and all that sort of thing, I'm here to fight climate change and get global agreement," said Mr Kwarteng, leaving an exasperated Nick to move onto other COP26-related questions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Molnupiravir has been found to be safe and effective by UK regulators

'Game-changing' anti-viral pill treatment for Covid approved on 'historic day' for UK

Schools in Hertfordshire are being asked to reintroduce face masks

Hertfordshire schools told to reintroduce face masks as Covid cases surge

A member of Insulate Britain had her hand "stamped" on by a passerby.

Irate pedestrian 'stamps' on elderly Insulate Britain activist's hand during protest

Breaking
Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the change in the Commons today

Government makes U-turn over anti-sleaze rules for MPs amid major backlash

Insulate Britain have brought Parliament Square to a standstill.

Eco mob block Parliament Square in latest rush-hour protest

Teenagers are offered a vaccination against HPV, which is linked to the development of cancers including cervical cancer, between the ages of 12 and 13

'The power of science': HPV vaccines caused 'incredible' drop in cervical cancer rates

Boris Johnson has been criticised for flying a private jet from COP26 to London for a dinner.

Boris Johnson took private plane back to London from COP26 climate summit

Exclusive
Police have had to repeatedly respond to Insulate Britain's disruption

Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Western Australia.

'We've got her': Emotional audio of police rescue of Australian girl Cleo Smith released

The latest John Lewis Christmas advert will be released today.

John Lewis 2021 Christmas ad sees Nathan, 14, teach an alien festive traditions

Angela Richardson said she was 'aware that my job was at risk'.

Tory MP loses her job after abstaining on Owen Paterson vote

The toll of the pandemic was laid bare in a global study.

28 million 'extra years of life' lost in 2020 due to Covid

Loyalists clashed with police following a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast.

Police attacked in Belfast following anti-NI protocol Brexit protest

The UK government has said 'the end is in sight' for coal following the latest COP26 agreement.

COP26: UK claims 'end is in sight' for coal as countries commit to abandoning fossil fuel

Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention.

'It reeks of corruption': Enraged MPs attack Tories as Owen Paterson avoids suspension

Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using "a racial slur" against former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance admits using 'racial slur' against Azeem Rafiq

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cleo Smith was rescued after going missing for 18 days

Man charged over abduction of Cleo Smith, 4, in Western Australia
Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Eyes now turn to finance ministers

Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green
A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action
The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid
Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row
Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data
Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink
The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police