Kyiv Mayor Klitschko's plea to Mayor of London: Send more anti-tank rockets

2 March 2022, 15:35

By Daisy Stephens

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has issued a plea for more anti-tank weapons to be sent to Ukraine - to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plea was issued via the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, who met with Mr Khan on Wednesday.

"I talked to the Mayor of Kyiv, telling him that I will see the Mayor of London, and what sort of help he needs," Mr Prystaiko told Mr Khan.

"I thought that he would [say] something about water treatment, foods or something, but Mayor told me that he needs anti-tank rockets.

"That's where we are right now."

Read more: Putin's invasion of Ukraine leaves 2,000 civilians dead as pleas for escape routes grow

Read more: Russian convoy blitzed near Kyiv by Ukrainian troops 'armed with Brit anti-tank weapons'

The ambassador also said the county had received support from "people from all walks of life" with "all good intentions" - but said the donations of food and supplies at embassies and other locations were sometimes very difficult to process.

He urged people to instead donate to charities to help the humanitarian effort.

"At this particular moment what is mostly needed is money for the professionals, humanitarian organisations, Red Cross and the like, to work to help us do stuff," he said.

"Ukraine is far, far from here.

"We have to think about logistics, storing, sorting out, that's all the things that professionals know much better than us."

Mr Prystaiko attended the House of Commons earlier for Prime Minister's Questions.

There he received a standing ovation from MPs from all parties.

Introducing him, speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle declared "our respect and support for your country".

Read more: 'He was just doing his job': TV cameraman identified as victim of Kyiv TV tower attack

Read more: Four killed and nine wounded as Kharkiv hit by air and rocket strikes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson then accused Putin of committing "war crimes" and said he had "gravely miscalculated" the invasion and the resistance it would be met with.

He earlier labelled Putin a "dictator" and told the house he had "underestimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism".

"The UN General Assembly will vote later today and we call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around," Mr Johnson said.

"If instead Putin doubles down then so shall we, further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons and with humanitarian assistance."

He added: "We are certainly determined to do everything we can to help Ukrainians fleeing the theatre of conflict."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Footage of captured Russian soldiers has been posted on social media by the Ukranian Security Service

Captured Russian soldiers call for end to war in Ukraine saying innocent people are dying

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko appeared to release military plans on TV which include invading the Transnistria region of Moldova.

Did Belarus leader accidentally leak Putin’s plan to invade Moldova on giant battle map?

Five people - including cameraman Yevhenii Sakun - were killed when a Russian missile struck the Kyiv TV Tower yesterday

'He was just doing his job': TV cameraman identified as victim of Kyiv TV tower attack

Ukraine's cities are being devastated by Russian bombardments

Putin's invasion of Ukraine leaves 2,000 civilians dead as pleas for escape routes grow

A woman's body was found at an address in Bourton-on-the-Water

Double murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman found 15 miles apart

MPs across the House welcomed the Ukraine ambassador Vadym Prystaiko (right) as Boris Johnson accused Russia of war crimes.

Boris accuses Russia of 'war crimes' after MPs give standing ovation to Ukraine ambassador

Ukrainians have been filmed forming human walls to block Russian tanks.

Watch: Defiant Ukrainians form human wall to block Russian tanks from advancing

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

Ukrainian troops ambushed a Russian convoy in Bucha

Russian convoy blitzed near Kyiv by Ukrainian troops 'armed with Brit anti-tank weapons'

Shirley Hughes has died at the age of 94

Shirley Hughes: Author of much loved children's book Dogger dies aged 94

Valerie Freer, 68, was found dead at a bungalow in Whittington, near Lichfield

Dog breeder murder probe linked to string of burglaries in picturesque village

Commuters faced further Tube misery today

Tube chaos continues day after strike - and there’s more to come tomorrow

Children have reportedly been arrested at Russian anti-war protests

Young children arrested by Putin's thugs over anti-war demo, politician claims

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Ben Wallace told LBC today: "I'm not afraid of Putin"

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Thousands are trying to flee the capital before the siege.

Battle to flee Kyiv as 15,000 Russian troops descend on capital and US closes airspace

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Earl Jones

Broadway theatre will be renamed after James Earl Jones

Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia batters Ukraine as both sides say they are ready for more talks
A mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr Seuss, covers part of a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr Seuss Museum

New Dr Seuss-inspired books to feature diverse creators

Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mike Mullen, speaks during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday March 2 2022

Peace in Taiwan Strait ‘a global concern’ amidst backdrop of war in Europe
John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians
A refugee from Ukraine hugs her dog at a temporary shelter in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, on the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

UN says Ukraine refugee surge will soon hit one million

Russia Ukraine

Russia takes aim at crowded cities as Kremlin vows to ‘continue peace talks’
Kharkiv has been hit with missiles as Russia pushes forward with its attack.

Four killed and nine wounded as Kharkiv hit by air and rocket strikes
A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv

Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatists from the Chechen "Death" battalion (stock photo)

Chechen assassins who plotted to kill President Zelenskyy 'eliminated', Ukraine says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police