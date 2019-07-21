Labour Party Published New Toolkit To Identify And Tackle Anti-Semitism

The Labour Party has published a new toolkit aimed at tackling its problem of anti-Semitism, featuring a video of the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn apologising for the hurt caused to Jewish people.

The materials, published on the party's website, include guidance on how to avoid anti-Semitism when criticising the Israeli state, and offers explanations of terms such as Zionism.

An introductory video on the page features Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn apologising for "the hurt" brought to Jewish people and the disciplinary process is being 'sped up'.

In the video, which was first published by the party in August last year, Mr Corbyn said: "Jewish people have been at the heart of our Party and our movement throughout our history.

No one should dismiss the concerns they've expressed about what's been happening in the party, the Party that I am proud to lead.

Driving anti-Semitism out of the Party for good, and working with the Jewish community to rebuild trust, are vital priorities."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

The toolkit says: "Our short leaflet aims to provide Labour members and supporters with some basic tools to understand antisemitism so we can defeat it.

"To confront antisemitism in wider society, we must face up to the unsettling truth that a small number of Labour members hold antisemitic views and a much larger number don’t recognise antisemitic stereotypes and conspiracy theories."

The materials include sections including a brief history of anti-Semitism, anti-Semitism conspiracy theories, explanations of the term Zionism, and helpful links and resources - including a link to the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

The Labour Party originally adopted only 7 of the 11 examples used by the IHRA as part of its definition of anti-Semitism, but has since adopted the definition in full.

In an email to party members, Mr Corbyn said the Labour movement needed to "educate ourselves and each other to better stand in solidarity with and unite all those facing oppression and discrimination.

"That's why we are launching education materials for our members and supporters to help them confront bigotry, wherever it arises.

"Over the coming months, the party will produce educational materials on a number of specific forms of racism and bigotry.

"Our first materials are on anti-Semitism, recognising that anti-Jewish bigotry has reared its head in our movement.

"Hatred towards Jewish people is rising in many parts of the world.

"Our party is not immune from that poison - and we must drive it out from our movement."

