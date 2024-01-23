Labour anger as ‘Starmer not briefed about Houthi strikes in advance’ - but Tory minister insists he was informed

23 January 2024, 09:43 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 11:03

A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.
A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A row has erupted between Labour and the Conservatives over whether Keir Starmer was informed about the latest round of Houthi strikes in advance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’S Breakfast with Nick Ferrari, Shadow Health Minister Karin Smyth insisted Sir Keir was not briefed about the strikes in advance like he was the first time around.

Mr Smyth said: “No he wasn't, and that is unusual. We expect the government to clarify this today and come before Parliament.”

But the Tories have insisted otherwise, as Government Minister Hue Merriman told Nick: “They were informed, is my understanding.”

While both sides stand by their version of events, it seems the key disparity may lie in timings as sources at No. 10 have claimed that Labour was briefed about the strikes last night, just not in advance.

Mr Merriman said: "The prime minister will be in the House of Commons today, as he was on the previous day following the first round, to account to parliament.”

Meanwhile, Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said Labour was consulted ahead of the first round of strikes as part of an “ongoing operation” - rather than seeking confirmation “every time there is an advance”.

He said: “Keir Starmer was informed of the general operation when the first wave of attacks happened.

“This is a continuing operation and it is not normal to seek confirmation from the political side every time there is an advance.

"I don't see the necessity to inform the Leader of the Opposition every time we step forward to conduct a strike with our partners.

"I hear what is being said [from Labour] but as somebody in the military you want political interference at a minimum.

“This was to continue on an ongoing operation, this is what the Labour Party need to recognise, this is an ongoing mission.”

On Monday, the US and British militaries conducted joint airstrikes targeting Houthi missile sites in Yemen for the second time in less than two weeks.

Lord Cameron said the latest round of strikes were intended to 'send a clear message'.
Lord Cameron said the latest round of strikes were intended to 'send a clear message'. Picture: Alamy

Eight targets were hit in the strikes, including an underground storage site and Houthi missile and surveillance capability, the Pentagon said.

The Houthi rebels, who are based in Yemen and backed by Iran, have been attacking Western vessels in the Red Sea - an important global trade route.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said on Tuesday that the strikes were designed to send a "clear message" to the Houthi rebels over their "illegal" attacks.

He said: "Since we last took action 10 days ago, there have been over 12 attacks on shipping by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

"These attacks are illegal, they are unacceptable.

"What we have done again is send the clearest possible message that we will continue to degrade their ability to carry out these attacks while sending the clearest possible message that we back our words and our warnings with action."

Asked if the strikes would escalate tensions in the Middle East, the Foreign Secretary blamed the Houthis for escalating the situation.

He also rejected the notion that the Houthis’ attacks were related to the Israel-Hamas war, adding that the UK wants to see a “swift end to the conflict in Gaza”.

A row seems to have broken out between the two parties over the discrepancy.
A row seems to have broken out between the two parties over the discrepancy. Picture: PA

The UK and US first launched joint strikes against the rebel group on January 11, after which the Houthis vowed brutal retaliation.

Mr Shapps confirmed the UK's involvement in the strikes, which included the use of four RAF Typhoons, supported by a pair of Voyager tankers.

The White House confirmed on Monday that Rishi Sunak had spoken with US President Joe Biden about the ongoing attacks against naval vessels in the Red Sea.

Mr Biden and Mr Sunak reiterated "their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks".

A White House spokesperson said: "The president and prime minister discussed the importance of increasing humanitarian aid and civilian protections for people in Gaza, and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas."

After the first wave of attacks, which took place earlier in January, the Ministry of Defence said "particular care was taken to minimise any risks to civilians" and "any such risks were mitigated further by the decision to conduct the strikes during the night".

Houthi rebels have been hit in joint UK and US attacks once again
Houthi rebels have been hit in joint UK and US attacks once again. Picture: MoD

Read More: US hits Houthi sites as Biden says allied action has not yet halted ship attacks

Read More: Houthi rebels attack US cargo ship off Yemen coast and vow 'more attacks are coming'

A joint statement from governments across the world, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, said eight Houthi targets in Yemen were hit.

"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners, and are in response to a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi actions since our coalition strikes on January 11," they said.

"Today's strike specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis' missile and air surveillance capabilities.

"The Houthis' now more than thirty attacks on international and commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge.

"Recognising the broad consensus of the international community, we again acted as part of a coalition of like-minded countries committed to upholding the rules-based order, protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce, and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on mariners and commercial shipping.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."

RAF Typhoon fighter plane
RAF Typhoon fighter plane. Picture: MoD

In a statement following UK-US strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Dangerous Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have continued to threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy.

"Along with our US partners, we have conducted a further round of strikes in self-defence. Aimed at degrading Houthi capabilities, this action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade.

"Alongside our ongoing diplomatic efforts, we will continue to support regional stability across the Middle East, working hand in hand with our like-minded partners."

However, the latest operation could raise fresh questions about the need to consult Parliament over military action. It is understood that in contrast to the strikes on January 11, neither Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer nor Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle were briefed about the operation.

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak spoke on the phone as the attacks were launched
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak spoke on the phone as the attacks were launched. Picture: Getty

The latest barrage of allied attacks follows an almost-daily assault on Houthi missile launchers by US fighter jets and ship-based Tomahawks over the past week.

The rapid response missions, which officials said go after launchers armed and ready to fire, demonstrate the military's increasing ability to watch, detect and strike militant activities in Yemen.

The chaotic wave of attacks and reprisals involving the United States, its allies and foes suggests the retaliatory strikes have not deterred the Houthis from their campaign against Red Sea shipping, and that the broader regional war that the US has spent months trying to avoid is becoming closer to reality.

For months, the Houthis have attacked ships in the region's waterways that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.

They say their attacks aim to end the Israeli air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip that was triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack in southern Israel.

But any such links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have grown more tenuous as the attacks continue.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Owen prays for a cure for his son's condition

Michael Owen 'goes to bed praying every night' for cure for blindness that ended his son's football career dream

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Six dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

Jeremy Hunt

Lower borrowing than expected 'could pave the way for tax cuts' in Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget

An aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday

Twenty people dead and 24 missing after landslide, says Chinese state media

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Nato signs billion-dollar artillery ammunition contract to replenish allied supplies

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Deadly attack on Israeli army in Gaza kills at least 21 soldiers

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event

Trump seeks control of Republican primary in New Hampshire against rival Haley

More than two million people will have their gas and electricity cut off this winter because they cannot afford to top up their prepayment meter

More than 2 million to have energy cut off this winter, Citizens Advice claims

It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels.

‘We back our warnings with action’: Cameron says Houthi strikes will send ‘clear message’ to rebels

Competitors play in a League Of Legends championship series video game competition

Tencent’s League Of Legends developer Riot Games to axe 530 jobs

Huw Merriman

'Aslef wants to shut people out': Minister defends railway ticket sale for journeys running during drivers' strike

Russia could calculate that it could use a nuke without Western response

Putin 'prepared to use nuke' against UK and Nato 'because he believes West would be too scared to respond'

Sharon Osbourne has revealed what happened after she found out her husband Ozzy had been having an affair.

Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried kill herself after discovering husband Ozzy's four-year affair with hairdresser

Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Six injured and dozens of homes destroyed in earthquake in western China

The Israeli military says 21 of its soldiers have been killed in a single attack.

At least 21 Israeli soldiers killed in ‘single deadliest attack’ on IDF since Gaza war began

Ayda Field was taken ill after a night out with her husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field gives update after falling ill following ‘picture perfect’ night out with husband

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Govt say the hiked costs are likely due to dentists being closed during the pandemic

Cost of removing kids' teeth doubles in five years as decay soars

Storm Jocelyn is set to hit today.

Storm Jocelyn to ‘pack a punch’ as UK braces itself for second storm after Isha claimed five lives amid 107mph winds
APTOPIX Shootings Illinois

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

Shootings Illinois

Police hunt for gunman after eight killed in two days in suburban Chicago

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels in as many weeks

UK and US strikes against Houthi rebels were 'self defence', Defence Secretary says, after 'intolerable' Red Sea attacks
Kanticha Noon, 36, arrived in the UK on December 27

Woman found dead next to body of father and two young daughters was their aunt visiting from Thailand
The burned-out shell of the two-storey house on Monday

Five children die in house fire

Dexter King speaks to the press in 1994

Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr, dies of cancer at 62

A blood test could be just as accurate as painful and invasive lumbar punctures for detecting Alzheimer's disease, research suggests

Alzheimer’s blood test detects disease 15 years before symptoms, new study shows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit