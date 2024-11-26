Labour MPs call for Parliament paintings to show more diversity to reflect 'changing' Westminster

By Lauren Lewis

Labour MPs have called for paintings in Parliament to be more diverse to reflect a 'changing' Westminster.

It is one of a set of recommendations being made by 8 Labour MPs to the Modernisation Committee on how Parliament should be turned in a "healthier" working environment.

Cooper told PoliticsHome: "Westminster is a changing place, with more women MPs, people from ethnic minorities and people with disabilities.

"It would be great to see this change increasingly represented in the artwork around the estate, providing encouragement and inspiration for future generations of politicians.”

The MPs, drawing on evidence from other workplaces, are also recommending improving lights within the Houses of Parliament and reducing the provision of alcohol during working hours.

The recommendations, which are not yet finalised, will also touch upon access to green space, noise levels, and regular desk set-up assessments.

The group includes Dr Beccy Cooper, Cat Eccles, Dr Simon Opher, Lizzi Collinge, Julia Buckley, Kevin McKenna, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, and Stella Creasy.

The Modernisation Committee is a group of 14 Labour MPs, among them eight Labour MPs, three Conservatives, two Lib Dems, and independent MP Mike Amesbury.

It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer took down portraits of Margaret Thatcher, Elizabeth I and Sir Walter Raleigh during his first months in office.

The paintings were replaced with landscape artwork at the request of Sir Keir.

Meanwhile Chancellor Rachel Reeves replaced a portrait of one of Thatcher's chancellors, Nigel Lawson, with an image of Ellen Wilkinson last month.

The Committee has called for written submissions with a deadline of 3pm on 16 December 2024.